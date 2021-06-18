Message from the chairman | Bristol & Cheltenham Information | News

Message from the chairman | Bristol and Cheltenham Information

June 18, 2021

It was originally intended that my first ‘message from the chairman’ to members and supporters would be a big picture, strategic in nature and a vision that took a look at some of the long-term ambitions the club is working towards. Since I took over from John Hollingdale as chairman at April’s AGM (with Steve Nelson taking over as deputy chairman), the reality has been that the club has been confronted almost weekly with an unprecedented number of short-term problems and moving goalposts caused by the pandemic. . We learn that dealing with ambiguity is becoming a reality!

The board supports Will and his excellent team to navigate this extraordinary period, and that inevitably means change in almost every facet of our operation. This week we heard that the government announced a four-week postponement of the roadmap around the lifting of the Covid regulations, and this has a very direct implication for the club as it comes within the busiest period of our cricket season.

It has been a huge boost for everyone at the Club to welcome members and supporters back to Bristol County Ground, but we all recognize that ‘resuming’ has not been easy or simple. In such a unique situation Gloucestershire Cricket staff have to respond in unusual timeframes, and I wanted to thank everyone for their patience and understanding at this time. We recognize that this has resulted in a large number of phone calls and emails, on a number of different topics, and it has therefore been difficult to respond to all or everyone in a timely manner. I want to assure you that everyone is doing their best and we are grateful for the understanding of those who may have questions.

Because things change so quickly, it was hard to be sure about almost everything this year. This ambiguity persists on many levels and is something we learn to live with. There are some things we can be sure of – there WILL be a Visit Cayman Islands Cheltenham Cricket Festival this year, and we WILL be able to honor all ticket requests and member assignments that have been processed so far. However, we are unable to accommodate further ticket requests from anyone for the two Cheltenham T20s (and the Somerset T20 match in Bristol), but we still have room for the two LV= Insurance County Championship matches in Cheltenham in July.

In addition, we are awaiting confirmation of capacity numbers from the government and local authorities and hope to accommodate as many ticket buyers as possible safely. As soon as we have a definitive answer, we will communicate with the relevant ticket buyers. With regard to Hospitality bookings, we can accommodate these bookings for the festival.

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that The Festival will look and feel very different in all aspects this year. Spectators will not be able to walk in front of the pavilion (we can’t mix ‘zones’), masks will have to be worn when walking around the grounds and our hospitality will be based on modern, airy stretch tents, rather than traditional tents. All these changes are imposed on us by government or local requirements, but none of them will prevent it from being a great party; we know it’s an opportunity that many look forward to.

On signing off, I would like to thank all our staff, who show incredible commitment and passion for the Club and do everything they can to make your visits to Bristol and Cheltenham as pleasant and safe as possible. Once again I would like to thank all our members and supporters for your understanding. The Executive will communicate with you at all ‘milestone’ moments – for example when we receive guidance from the Government and the Cricket Board of England and Wales – and will provide updates as soon as we have them.

With the best wishes,

David Jones