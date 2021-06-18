Fantasy football risers, fallers: OTA

NFL mini camps have ended, and a lot of information has been reported by national and team beat writers in the past month. Of course, we can’t take everything coaches say to heart, but it’s always worth keeping abreast of what they’re saying and what beat writers see during workouts.

Check out some of the news below and which players came out of OTAs during the rise of fantasy football and which appear to be in decline.

Boosters

mac jones, New England Patriots, QB

Mac Jones had more first team photos than Cam Newton, per The Athletics Jeff Howe. Howe also said Jones looked like the best quarterback on the field. This is the first time we’ve praised Jones in this way and it’s not like Howe is someone who just lauds for no reason. It still has a long way to go before Newton is not considered the favorite to start Week 1, but this is a step for Jones.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens, RB

The Ravens signed Edwards through the 2023 season, which landed him a $10 million contract extension. That’s a big chunk of money in the running back market and likely secures him a big role in the continuation of the attack.

Elijah Moore, New York Jets, WR

The rookie receiver has looked great so far, with beat writer Connor Hughes saying he was the most impressive player at OTAs and it’s not really close. This coincides with Denzel Mims getting shots of the second team, so if he can keep it up in training camp there’s a real chance Zach Wilson will be a top target this season.

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons, TE

Pitts will probably go higher in checkers than he should, but there’s also no doubt that there are plenty of vacant targets in the Falcons attack and he’ll be given every chance to prove himself. In OTAs, he was easily the most targeted recipient according to Matt Ryan beat reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter. The Falcons realize they need Pitts to be a useful offensive player in the first year.

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals, WR

Bengals OC Brian Callahan said sophomore WR Tee Higgins is clearly more explosive this summer, by ESPN’s Ben Baby. Higgins had a strong rookie campaign in bad offense last season and should now take a step forward in offense that should be better as a whole.

Cornell Powell, Kansas City Chiefs, WR

Powell still has a chance to make a splash this season after being drafted late, but he’s getting credit from Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes called him a beast when it comes to disputed catches. Powell was a late bloomer in college, and there’s room for him to play a part in the Chiefs’ powerful attack.

fallers

DeAndre Swift, Detroit Lions, RB

The news continues to look bad for Swift’s workload in 2021. Lions new OC Anthony Lynn says he will ride the hot hand when running back. He also praised Jamaal Williams as an early downback and Swift as a speedback a few months ago. And now they’re looking closely at Todd Gurley. Swift will need a lot of revenue to live up to its current ADP.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, QB

Rodgers proved he’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the league after his 2020 MVP season, but he didn’t show up at OTAs as expected and Peter King writes he’d bet Rodgers is solid today never play for the Packers again. If that’s true, there’s a real chance the Packers will play hard and let him sit for the season rather than trade him. It’s too early to write him off for fantasy this season, but we have to cherish the thought.

JK Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens, RB

The Edwards expansion reinforces the fact that the Ravens will continue to have a commission backfield. Dobbins is the better pass-catcher of the two and has more imagination, but we can’t expect a huge discrepancy in the touches towards Dobbins. There’s also some talk of Justice Hill getting more work this season, so expecting more than 200 looks from Dobbins this season is probably too much.

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles, RB

We all know the bell-cow-back day is over, but there are plenty of teams and backs in the NFL that still get huge chunks of the running back snaps and uses that we hope our fantasy players can. happen. Sanders is one of those players and after a lot of use to finish last season there was reason to hope but running backs coach Jamel Singleton downplayed that kind of use. He told Zach Berman of The Athletic, I think the days of, he’s an all-down back, that’s a little skewed. . . because of the speed, because of the contact.