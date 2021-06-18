Michigan teen survived leukemia, then won a state tennis championship

NORTH MUSKEGON Greta Goszkowicz stands 4 feet, 10 inches. Today she runs much longer.

Two weeks ago, the recent North Muskegon High School alumna captured a Division 4 girls’ tennis state championship at No. 4 doubles with partner Marilyn Gaston.

It was a proud moment and it’s an important part of her story, but it’s not the most important, not even close. In July 2008, when she was 5 years old, Goszkowicz was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She relapsed in 2009 and underwent 3 years of treatment. In January 2012, she underwent her final chemotherapy treatment and was considered cancer-free.

The fact that Goszkowicz and Gaston took the state title as No. 2 seeds was a minor concern. But it is certainly not the biggest win for Goszkowicz, now 18 years old. That would be the fact that she beat cancer and she has been free from it for 10 years.

At this point, nothing is impossible or too difficult.

Sometimes I think when things are hard, I just think: Well, I’ve done hard things. I’ve done difficult things before. This isn’t the hardest thing I’ve done, said Goszkowicz.

My parents reminded me all the time, especially at the end (of her cancer battle), You’re a Survival Story. You didn’t have a good chance of winning.

The next chapter of her Goszkowicz story could be even better. She is enrolled at Western Michigan University, where she plans to study to become a pediatric nurse so she can help others who are experiencing what he went through.

She graduated from North Muskegon with an average of 3,922 points, and that’s taking Advanced Placement classes. She also competed on the Norwegian state final qualifying golf team in the fall.

The North Muskegons girls tennis team took conference, state and regional titles this spring. The Normans were #2 for much of the season, finishing third in the state finals with Portland leading two parochial schools.

Kathleen Goszkowicz calls Greta, the younger of her two daughters, an old ghost. She said her daughter has always been a connector of people.

The fight against cancer gave Goszkowicz an even deeper appreciation for others and, quite simply, for life experiences. She said while she was in the hospital, others had it worse than her.

DeVos Children’s Hospital Child Life Specialist Rhys VanDemark, left, works with Greta Goszkowicz, right 8, who has hundreds of courage beads in her collection, each bead represents a different medical medical event or procedure, photographed on Wednesday, October 20, 2010. (Darren Breen | The Grand Rapids Press)

It taught her an important lesson: always be kind. You never know what someone else is going through. You never know someone’s story unless you take the time to ask.

When she talks to people, she looks straight at you, which a lot of kids don’t. Even when she was young, she did, Kathleen Goszkowicz said. It’s just as easy for her to talk to an adult. She really has a natural connection with people, I think. I think she knows that people are incredibly important, that their stories are important and that everyone has one. She’s a little older that way. She’s pretty open that way.

Norwegian tennis coach Cody Liverance first heard about Goszkowicz during a school fundraiser when he was a sophomore in North Muskegon. He saw a bespectacled little redhead with a shaved head.

Liverance officially met Goszkowicz in 2018, when he started coaching her. Immediately his thoughts brought him back to that meeting and that little girl, who was then 6 years old.

Right away, it was like, Holy Cow! Look you’re grown up! Liverance remembered telling Goszkowicz. Here’s a high school boy with a bunch of friends, she’s a beautiful girl, she’s so funny and so committed to the team and she works hard and gets better.

She was like someone who immediately caught your attention because you thought: I just want to talk to her and laugh with her. I remember being naturally drawn to her.

North Muskegon girls tennis coach Cody Liverance poses for a photo with his state champion No. 4 doubles team senior Greta Goszkowicz, left, and freshman Marilyn Gaston at the Division 4 state final on Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Kalamazoo area. North Muskegon finished in a tie for third place as a team in the two-day event. (Photo by Shawn Liverance)(Photo by Shawn Liverance)

When Goszkowicz and Gaston scored the final point in their 6-3, 7-5 state championship win over Olivia Vallone and Karlie Kurlenda of the Grand Rapids West Catholics on June 4 on the tennis courts of Portage Central High School, emotions poured out.

Goszkowicz remembers hitting her racket into the net and giving Gaston the biggest hug.

Those memories resurfaced for Liverance when he was on the tennis court at Portage Central. He was indescribably proud of what Goszkowicz overcame, and how she overcame. Goszkowicz and Gaston are the first state champions in Liverances five years as a coach.

Liverance called it an extremely, extremely emotional day, just knowing what she’s been through and seeing her athletic career end in such a way.

She’s been through hell and back all her life and for her to just go out on this high note is really incredible, she said.

Kathleen and Richard Goszkowicz experienced that hell themselves as their parents.

Recovery was a long process, even after Goszkowicz was declared cancer-free. Things people take for granted, like having the power to move your legs — and things kids enjoy, like climbing trees and riding a bike — weren’t obvious to Goszkowicz at first.

North Muskegon senior Greta Goszkowicz attends a #TeamTate haircut rally on Friday, January 8, 2021 in North Muskegon, Michigan. Several people gathered at Pannucci’s home to support North Muskegon eighth-grader Tate Pannucci, 13, who is battling leukemia. Goszkowicz is a survivor of leukemia. (Scott DeCamp | MLive.com)(Scott DeCamp | MLive.com)

With the help of a close-knit, caring community in North Muskegon, now gathering around Tate Pannucci, an up-and-coming high school freshman battling the same kind of leukemia as Goszkowicz, Goszkowicz has blossomed. She is a champion in more ways than one.

When you see her in her hospital bed and then you see her play and then win, one Kathleen Goszkowicz said proudly, walking away in an emotional moment.

I mean it’s enough for us that she plays, let alone win, and that sheer joy of doing something so big for her, that was just amazing.

Goszkowicz was a calming influence for Gaston. When the second set came to 5-5 and Gastons served, followed by their opponents, she told the freshmen to take a deep breath and she could do it.

Frankly, Goszkowicz also had to keep calm. She kept thinking: how crazy is this? I’m in this place after all I’ve been through. All these people are watching me, and I wouldn’t be able to play on this field without their support along the way.

When Gaston hit the winning shot on a return, it felt like slow motion to Goszkowicz.

I just thought, there’s no way we’ve just won this state title, she said, laughing, still in disbelief.

I remember seeing Cody on the other side of the tennis court and I lost him. I’m still emotional about it. I’ve had so many people congratulate me and my partner and that was a little crazy. I never thought people would remember me like that.