UND hockey announces eight upcoming freshmen





The University of North Dakota’s head hockey coach, Brad Berry, has announced that eight freshmen will join the Fighting Hawks program for the 2021-22 season, bringing the total number of entrants to 13. The eight rookies consist of four forwards, a pair of defenders and two goalkeepers, marking the first time since 2016-17 that UND will have four goalkeepers on its roster. Luke Bast | D | Red deer, Alberta | Waterloo (USHL) Played the last two seasons with the Waterloo Blackhawks of the USHL Appeared in 79 games on the Blue Line, totaling 29 points Scored six goals and finished a +10 in 2019-20 Spent a few seasons with the Brooks Bandits (AJHL) as of 2017 -19 Over 30 points earned in both campaigns Captured the Canada National Junior A Championship in 2018-19 after winning 57 out of 60 regular season games Earned accolades as top defender in the postseason Represented Canada West at the World Junior A Challenge Brother of former UND defender Gabe Bast. Matteo Costantini | F | St. Catharines, Ontario | Sioux City (USHL) Played with the Buffalo Jr. Sabers of the OJHL in 2019-20, scored 68 points in 50 games Named the league’s top rookie Earned Second Team honors 10 additional points added in six playoff games Joined Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) in mid-2020 – 21 season Scored 22 points in 37 games Scored seven goals Helped the Musketeers make it to the Clark Cup playoffs Selected in the fifth round by the Buffalo Sabers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft Jacob Hellsten | G | Ljusdal, Sweden | Halmstad (Hockey Ettan) Will become the first Swedish-born player to play in North Dakota Has represented Sweden at international level at the IIHF U-16, U-17 and U-18 World Championships Made three starts in the 2017 U-17 World Championships, with a 1.00 GAA, .955 save percentage and a 3-0-0 record Spent last season with the Halmstad Hammers HC Made 24 starts, 15 of them won Placed a 2.62 GAA and .908 save percentage with the Hammers Was dominant for Leksands IF U-20 squad during the 2018-20 seasons Went 18-11-0 in his first season with a 2.06 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.925. The following year, a 23-8-0 record, 1.93 GAA and a serve percentage of 0.919 followed. Brent Johnson | D | Frisco, Texas | Sioux Falls (USHL) Earned All-USHL Second Team honors last season with Sioux Falls after posting 32 points in 47 games from the blue line Lead all Stampede defenders in points (32), goals (11) and assists (21) Broke the team goal-scoring rookie record for a defenseman with his point total scored 34 points in 47 games with Little Caesars 16-U AAA during the 2019-20 season Currently number 38 by NHL Central Scouting among North American skaters for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft Will be the first Texan play hockey at UND. Caleb Johnson | G | Grand Forks, ND | Minnesota (NAHL) One of the best preparatory goalkeepers in the region Set a stunning 37-1-2 record for Grand Forks Central during his high school career to help the Knights capture back-to-back state titles Spent the past three seasons in the Minnesota Wilderness ( NAHL ) Appeared in 77 games for the Wilderness Finished with a record of 32-37-5 Had a personal best of 2.78 GAA, 13 wins, .910 save percentage and three shutouts during the 2019-20 season Helped the Wilderness finish the postseason reach in 2020-21. Jackson Kunz | F | Grand Forks, ND | Green Bay (USHL) Finished nearly a point-per-game player with Green Bay in 2020-21 Scored 43 points in 50 games with the Gamblers Played on par with fellow freshman Jake Schmaltz Led the team with 23 goals His 43 points were fourth on the team Finished second behind Schmaltz with a +29 rating Helped the punters reach the Clark Cup Playoffs Spent the 2018-20 seasons at Shattuck St. Marys finishing with 113 points in 78 games Reach the 40 goal in 2019- 20 Became the highest drafted Greater Grand Forks player in 17 years, advances to Vancouver in the fourth round in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Nick Portz | F | St. Wolk, Min. | Muskegon (USHL) First St. Cloud to play for the Fighting Hawks since Austin Poganski Split the 2020-21 season between Tri-City and Muskegon Named assistant captain for the Storm before being traded to Muskegon Appeared in 58 games for Tri-City, scoring 20 goals and scored 48 points. Last season scored 27 points in 32 games with the Lumberjacks. His 10 goals placed him ninth on the team, despite playing 20 fewer games than his teammates. Helped the Lumberjacks reach the Clark Cup Playoffs. Jake Schmaltz | F | McFarland, Wisconsin | Green Bay (USHL) Teammates and linemates with Jackson Kunz at Green Bay Earned All-USHL Third Team honors in 2020-21 Named an assistant captain for the Gamblers last year Second on team with 53 points Also second with 34 points Achieved a team-high +30 rating Scored 19 goals Scored 32 points in 47 games with Green Bay in 2019-20 Cousin of former UND players Nick and Jordan Schmaltz Selected by the Boston Bruins in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. North Dakota will announce its non-conference schedule in the coming week. (EN Athletics)

