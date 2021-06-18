Cryptocurrencies Need Parliamentary Amendment as Washington Re-Commits to Innovation





Congress has achieved a rare bipartisan feat by passing the Endless Frontier Act to the Senate. This bold legislative package recommits the United States to innovation and global leadership in the fight against Chinese rule. At the very least, Republicans and Democrats understand that the United States must do more to win this battle. But unless the Biden administration and Congress change the current attention deficit on cryptocurrencies, the efforts of the Americas can be wasted.

Under the headline and outside the parliamentary hall, federal bureaucrats are actively bypassing parliament and using courts to regulate the US cryptocurrency industry. A consensus has been built, mainly due to the complete lack of regulatory clarity in securities law. This is especially apparent to observers of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) December 2020 lawsuit against Ripple, a San Francisco-based enterprise software company over the distribution of cryptocurrency XRP.

The SEC proceedings have been on suspicious grounds since day one, and are now announced by former SEC chairman Jay Clayton for 11 hours. Government agencies can take an arbitrary and often contradictory position on various digital tokens, as Hed spends much of his tenure and the SEC does not provide regulatory clarity in this rapidly evolving technology area. I can do it. This plunged the company into a turmoil of uncertainties that Clayton abused when the proceedings were filed on the final day.

The SEC has filed a proceeding under the Howey Test, the same outdated principle that has plagued much of the cryptocurrency field over the last decade. It is a by-product of the 1946 Supreme Court ruling centered around two Florida citrus orchards and was used to define what security is based on standards set almost a century ago. Has been done. The proceedings allege that the seven-year sale of XRP was one long unregistered stock exchange that the company and its executives should have known from the beginning. However, the agency itself has publicly stated that it has been unable to draw that conclusion for years because billions of tokens were traded around the world by investors unrelated to the company. The basic premise of the proceeding is, on the surface, a stretch that challenges logic.

Enterprises develop innovative solutions with blockchain ledgers that are decentralized through a wide range of token distributions. If the SEC intends to swing a sledgehammer for the distribution that happened seven years ago, they can’t get out of the gate. This is why it is such a clear example of over-regulation.

The recent call to establish better standards for technically complex digital assets has been a major fire since the proceedings of the Ripple proceedings. Some tech policy experts who are closely tracking the case have requested a ripple test to replace Howie, but that should not be left to court. Congress must get out of the bystander more and more urgently than ever before.

New SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Gary Gensler Hill Morning Report-Facebook Announces-Democratic Agenda When Senate Returns SEC Is Before House to Remove Republican Surveillance After Progressive Lobbying So, only Congress can actually tackle the issue of regulatory clarity. He pointed out that currently, the exchanges that trade these crypto assets do not have a regulatory framework in either the SEC or its sister body, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

This is due to the fact that China is developing its own sovereign digital currency, Digital Yuan. Digital Yuan copies all the features of cryptocurrency (cheap, fast, reliable), but is a closed ledger that can be monitored by the Chinese state, with the usual Chinese characteristics, every aspect of the user’s daily life. .. As Chinese tech giants try to dominate the fintech space before the turmoil in the western crypto industry, it’s a drag on Congress to kneel down our best and brightest companies as they try to move forward. only.

When both the White House and Congress are coordinated to use government power to protect US interests, Congress needs to align the SEC and the rest of the regulator with cryptocurrencies. Bipartisan action is very possible, as there is consensus that protecting both investors and innovators is an urgent concern.

George Nethercut Jr. is a former Republican member of District 5 of Washington and founder and chairman of the George Nethercut Citizens Foundation. He was a member of the House Expenditure Committee, the House Science Committee, and the Aerospace Subcommittee.

