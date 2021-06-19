A balance between ethics and innovation during technology transformation





From biometric ID checking to hyperpersonalized marketing, cutting-edge technologies such as big data analytics and machine learning are driving business transformation. However, this can be a dangerous area for businesses, as important questions about the ethics of using artificial intelligence remain unanswered.

For conference rooms that lack detailed technical knowledge, rushing into the next Big Tech project can be an attractive way to increase operational efficiency and keep up with the competition. Recent advances in IT have given employers many new powers to monitor teleworker productivity by logging the number of keystrokes.

Just because the algorithm says “yes” doesn’t mean that the board must be generous with its leadership, says Dr. Ian Peters, director of the Institute for Business Ethics. It’s worth remembering that blaming technology can never be an option if digital adoption isn’t working and the resulting staff and customers are suffering.

Companies must first ensure that they have sufficient in-house technical expertise as Chief Information Security Officer at an advanced level. For example, it needs to be future-proof. The next step is to participate in meaningful consultations if your company is considering innovations that directly impact a group of employees, customers, or other stakeholders.

Each business has its own culture, purpose and values. Peters argues that transformation projects that fly in the face of these three factors are destined to fail.

Organizations that violate data protection legislation, even inadvertently, face significant penalties. For example, if the Information Commissioner’s Office determines that a credit referral agency has sold your personal information without your consent, Experian may be fined 20 meters. But when transparency and trust are as fundamental as the privacy-by-design spirit of the General Data Protection Regulation, do you just ensure sufficient legal compliance for many companies?

Transcendence of compliance

Rightmoves CFO Alison Dolan argues that’s not enough. Given the high level of public dissatisfaction with data security breaches and intrusive online marketing practices, she believes that internal compliance capabilities need to be expanded.

The GDPR has made many important decisions about data privacy that companies can’t handle, but given the number of security issues we all see, they can’t afford to be vigilant, she says. I will. My advice to all content-based organizations is to hire the best compliance specialists you can find, see their role in the context of the entire business ecosystem, and between them and your technicians. To promote good dialogue.

Demand for compliance professionals is particularly higher than supply, but Doran argues that their views have become essential due to the growing consumer determination to seek clarification from companies. These experts don’t just understand what the tech team is doing and are familiar with the legal implications. You can also notify the board of directors that you are working on an ethical issue and clarify the impact of data misuse.

Keep ethics

Instead of relying on in-house professionals, biometrics software provider Yoti asks external ethical guardians to hold it to explain the commercial decisions it makes. Ethics is very important for companies that provide age verification systems for clients from governments to online casinos.

The Corporate Guardian Council is an independent committee of people with expertise in areas such as human rights and data privacy. Last year, management rejected plans to extend Yotis services to electronic voting because of concerns about the political nature of these processes and the high levels of reputational risk associated with them.

It is very unusual for an organization to build a set of core principles from scratch in our sector, says Julie Dawson, director of regulatory and policy issues at Yoti. It makes the company a very refreshing workplace. Taking an ethical approach to something as potentially sensitive as biometrics is a clear advantage for us in attracting the right kind of clients. It allows us to hire people who share our values ​​as well.

Yoti also has an internal trust and ethics group. This allows representatives from all areas of the business, from receptionists and security guards to human resources and marketing executives, to play a role in shaping the company’s policies.

It’s a bit like a jury service. Everyone takes turns, Dawson explains. Group members are encouraged to report anonymously using the antenna.

While many organizations require senior technology and compliance professionals to balance innovation motivation with broader ethical responsibility, both Peters and Doran are always responsible for their CEO. I think I have to.

Faced with the prospect of losing money to eventually become the kind of business you want to be, is probably the greatest test of your ethical values. Companies that are ready to do that are an attitude that needs to come from the top, says Doran. It doesn’t seem to hurt anyone, but it can create opportunities to spin money that may not be fully GDPR compliant. It reminds me of the old definition of honesty that you do when no one is looking.

