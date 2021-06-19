Amazon notices that Apple and Google are reducing app store commission rates, register





Amazon said this week that it will lower app store commission rates for unsuccessful developers, following a recent similar move by Apple and Google, and will provide AWS credits to support app backend services. By doing so, the transaction is sweetened.

In a blog post, Amazon App Store Director Palanidaran Chidambaram said, “Since the fourth quarter, we have increased the developer’s revenue share and added AWS credit options for developers who earned less than $ 1 million in the previous calendar year. I will. ” “This makes the program’s gross profit equal to 90% of its revenue.”

Amazon allows developers to retain 80% and maintain 20% of their app’s revenue. The company suggests adding an additional 10% to the developer’s burden if they are using AWS credits. The large one is called the Amazon Appstore Small Business Accelerator Program.

Amazon Appstore supports Fire OS, the company’s Android fork. It powers Fire tablets and TV devices, as well as Echo smart speakers. You can also distribute the Android app and install it on your Android phone instead of Google Play.

In March of this year, Google announced plans to halve 30% of Google Play’s fees for developers earning less than $ 1 million a year starting in July.

In November last year, Apple reduced the standard 30% App Store commission to 15% for sets under $ 1 million. Apple has accused it of being hurt by its frustrated privacy controls.

Befitting, the overall economic impact of these eligible fee cuts can be small. App analytics biz Sensor Tower earned less than $ 1 million annually from iOS app makers last year, and the group, including 97.5% of all app publishers, earned $ 59.3 billion from the Apple App Store from January to October. He pointed out that it accounted for only 4.8% of the total. 2020. Of the Google Play developers, 99% make less than $ 1 million annually.

Amazon’s targeted generosity fit is only a week after the US House of Representatives proposed a slate of five bills targeting Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. The bill aims to reduce platform monopoly, ban self-priority, prevent anti-competitive mergers, lower barriers to switching services, and update antitrust legislation. There is ongoing debate as to whether the legislation actually expressed in a way that advances their statements.

Critics of the current app store fee structure, such as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, have rejected the rate cut as a public relations campaign. Epic sued Apple last year to evade its rules, seeking freedom to use payment systems other than Apple’s own in-app scheme. Now that the trial is over, Epic, Apple, and millions of developers are waiting for the judge’s decision.

Coalition for App Fairness, a group of more than 50 companies, including Epic, claims that Apple’s transaction fees are 30% or 15%, which is too high compared to the average 3% charged by credit card payment processors. I will. And that feeling is spreading throughout the pond.

With a complaint [PDF] Dr. Rachel Kent, a lecturer at Kings College, said Apple’s annual global revenues for the App Store are only $ 100 million, according to a U.S. parliamentary study, contrary to Apple’s committee structure submitted to the British Court of Appeals for Competition last month. Claims to be estimated at $ 15 billion.

“Apple achieves this by improperly charging users,” Kent said. “If a competitor’s platform and payment system are allowed to compete on that device, we cannot charge these exorbitant fees.”

Amazon’s App store (~ 686,000 apps) lags behind the Apple App Store (~ 1.75 million apps) and Google Play (~ 3.4 million apps) in terms of app volume, but extends Olive Branch to developers The company’s decision is not that important. A bell of competitive, regulatory and legal pressure on the top US technology platforms.

