June 14th HR Tech News Week





From those who use most of their work communication tools to how pandemics are shaping HR technology, here’s what you might have missed this week:

How Josh Bersin believes pandemics will reshape HR skills: COVID-19 Pandemics affect the way people work around the world, so they also have a big impact on the technology that enables them to do their jobs. Increasingly Dean of the Josh Bassin Academy, Josh Bassin shifts the tools that the pandemic is drawing attention to in the market, focusing on HR technology rather than spotlighting HR technology. And so on, it has brought about many lasting changes. This is a topic that will be covered in the next Keynote Speech at the Human Resources Technology Conference. read more.

Three Reasons HR Leaders Need to Measure Inclusion Analysis: The value of measuring diversity statistics is almost universally understood by employers. According to an employer survey by RedThread Research, 92% of respondents measure diversity, but only three-quarters take the same approach to inclusion. Robust inclusion analysis strategy during recent events. read more.

Walmart’s new workforce app offers a vision for the future: U.S. largest employers turn to new technology tools to help workers simplify some of their tasks and better manage their workflows. Depends on: An in-house app clock that employees can use while at home. read more.

How HR Makes the Most of Cloud-Based HCM: PwCs U.S. According to a cloud business survey conducted from May 5 to 12, the majority of business leaders (74%) are engaged in cloud strategy, and 56% of executives consider cloud as a strategic platform for growth and innovation. I am. The CHRO defines the cloud as the center of business strategy and essential to revenue growth (39%) in most cases. In contrast, all executives are 28%. More than half (53%) of those surveyed say they haven’t achieved real value yet. From their cloud investment. read more.

HR Tech Number of the Day: Workplace Communication Tools: Technology’s role in workplace communication is because employees turn to technology tools to inform, engage, and stay productive in new remote settings. , It wasn’t as clear as last year. However, according to a new survey, the types of tools employees depend on can vary significantly depending on the age of the employee by setting challenges specific to HR leaders. read more.

Elizabeth Clarke is the Editor-in-Chief of Human Resources Executive. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida and spent more than 25 years as a reporter and editor in South Florida before joining HRE. Elizabeth lives in Palm Beach County with her family. She can be contacted at [email protected]

