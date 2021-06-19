Nintendo finally breaks silence with Switch Pro rumors





Nintendo seems to have finally broken the silence with upgraded switch hardware and, most importantly, many rumors about Switch Pro.

(Photo: Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As all gamers know, Nintendo didn’t release Switch Pro during the E32021. But according to Nintendo’s US President Doug Bauzer (yes, you’re reading that right), the lack of disclosure is still watching the company indicate future hardware releases, writing Game Informer I am.

Bowser spoke to The Washington Post shortly after E3, revealing that hardware upgrades are not part of Nintendo’s plans at this time. In an interview, he talked about how the company is constantly looking at new hardware technologies and how they apply them to existing hardware or wait until the next generation implements them. I mentioned if you considered it.

This may mean that there are plans for a “hardware upgrade” at any given time while the Switch Pro isn’t announced. I’m sorry, I’m a sad gamer, but I have to wait until the day comes.

Again, this didn’t stop people from guessing why Switch Pro wasn’t released. It is rumored that it will lead to E3 anyway, and insiders claim features such as 4K and hybrid features. Some even claim that the Switch Pro game was actually revealed under radar, but it’s probably a bit within reach at this point.

Also read: E3 2021: The Nintendo Switch Pro game is likely to go unnoticed-is it “Mario + Rabbids”?

Nintendo Switch Pro: Why wasn’t it revealed according to the internet?

The E3 2021 was considered the greatest opportunity for Nintendo to show off and overturn the power that exists in the gaming world. But while the showcase itself wasn’t bad, gamers were still hoping for the next generation of Switch handhelds, which was a bit disappointing.

(Photo: PHILIP FONG / AFP via Getty Images) A ​​customer browsing the game section of Nintendo products at a shop in Tokyo on May 6, 2021.

Tech Radar reiterated its confidence that Switch Pro is still under development, as one of them. Nintendo probably just thought it wasn’t ready, and E3 wasn’t the perfect place to reveal its existence.

But what’s interesting is Bowser’s comment on the current state of new hardware technology. Tech Radar’s confidence is not unfounded, at least for now. Nintendo knows that it is still lagging behind competitors such as Sony and Microsoft when it comes to hardware as a gaming company. This is true even if the base switch has sold crazy since its launch in March 2017.

So far, due to the current state of the game world as a whole, it makes sense that Switch Pro will not be announced at E3. Despite high expectations, Nintendo cannot immediately expect good sales due to the current shortage of semiconductors. The company will spend far more money to make Switch Pro than it can make from the expected sales, and that’s the unavoidable truth.

For now, fans have to play a new game: the waiting game.

Related: Nintendo Switch Lite In BLUE?Just released and available here

This article is owned by TechTimes

RJ piercing script work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos