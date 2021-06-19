Energy Summit Innovation and Finance Connect Luminescents





Frontier is preparing to host global clean technology, infrastructure and financial celebrities working on climate change next week for energy summit innovation and investment. The event is proudly sponsored by Kongsberg Digital and ERC Evolution.

For this event, Frontier has partnered with Oxford University Innovation and Grantham Institute’s Greenhouse Accelerator to cover a wide range of energy technologies from hydrogen, CCU, energy generation and storage to solar cells, the world’s most exciting and investable clean technology. Offers the opportunity.

Similar to early clean tech companies. The summit will consider developing extensions such as the Acorn Project, Global Solar (Lightsource bp), The Humber Cluster, and Gigastack, energy infrastructure, major Net Zero projects, and sustainable financing available for energy migration. Introducing mid-sized companies that are doing business.

The summit aims to answer this important question. “What will happen to the energy mix as the energy industry accelerates towards a low-carbon future, and who will fund change?”

Watch the trailer

Confirmed speaker

Gather the energy community online to discuss the most exciting opportunities for clean technology and innovation and walk the path to Net Zero.

# COP26 Duncanbert Director of National Grid

Paul Chernik General Manager ERC Evolution

Brian Carrie Strategic Growth Manager Energy Division Kongsberg Digital

Francis Lemp co-founder Carnot

Ben Sayers Director Hydro Genesis

Christopher Brandon Co-Founder and Director EH Group Engineering

Dr. Jack Nicholas Qdot Technology Managing Director

David Izikowitz Founder Carbon Infinity

Darren Berman Commercial Director Naked Energy

Jane Jin Spinout and License Oxford University Innovation

Dr. Katerina Garifalo, MBA Director of Commerce and Business Development (CBDD) Clean Planet Energy

Richard Romanovsky Executive Director and Co-Founder Planet Ark Power and eleXsys Energy

Sam Coccalil CEO Libertine

Mark Campanale Founder and Executive Chairman Carbon Tracker

George Forks Director BasePower

Simon Stromberg Commercial Director Energy Olwg

Co-founder of Naveed Chaudhry and Head of Greenhouse Accelerator Center for Climate Change Innovation

Nick Boyle Group CEO Lightsource bp

Dr. Amy Ruddock Vice President of European Carbon Engineering

LUCID CATALYST’s Kirsty Gogan Managing Partner and Co-Founder of TERRAPRAXIS

Silvian Baltac Principal Consultant Element Energy

Chris Freeman Technical Director Gaffney Cline

Gail Meikle CEO Frontier

Richard Shield Director and Co-Founder of MavenRadd

Scott McKin Managing Partner, Denham Capital Management LP Denam Capital Management LP

David Haze Managing Partner bp

Mark Simmers CEO Celtic Renewables

Olivier Musat Chief Investment Officer, International Finance Corporation

Net Zero Tony Blair Global Change Institute Senior Fellow Tim Road

Benjamin Kott Climate Entrepreneur & CEO Lightsource BP Labs

Daniel Davidson COO Frontier

We look forward to seeing you online about this new and exciting event on clean energy innovation and finance and the latest new developments.

