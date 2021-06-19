PUBG Mobile censored and returns to India with new name





PUBG Mobile, which was already controversial in the country before it was banned, returned to India after apparently severing its ties with China.

Despite the previous ban, Battle Royale PUBG Mobile was reportedly relaunched on the Google Play store in India. The game, now known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, has been modified by mild censorship and new data compliance. The latter is probably aimed at moving the game further away from Chinese tech giant Tencent.

In 2020, the Government of India banned more than 200 apps connecting to China, including PUBG Mobile, which is different from PC and console games. The two countries have long been geopolitical rivals, but after a border skirmish began in May, tensions increased and soldiers on both sides were killed. PUBG Mobile is already controversial in India for reasons beyond its relationship with China, such as game addiction.

According to TechCrunch, Battlegrounds Mobile Indiaswaps turns red blood into green, reminding people to be in a “virtual world” on a regular basis. Data compliance includes a new account system that allows PUBG Mobile players to transfer accounts. Developer PUBG Studio also said it would break its ties with Tencent in India and move hosting to a local Microsoft Azure server. This may have been enough to appease the Indian government and Google. However, it is not yet clear whether the Indian government actually approved the return. Especially if there is still a shortage of most other China-linked apps.

PUBG Mobile is so popular in India that about 38 million people evaded the ban in May, according to App Annie data quoted by TechCrunch. PUBGgames has a fan base in North America and Europe, but despite launching the battle royale genre in 2017, it struggled to compete with games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends. Some of the issues with PC and console versions are that they are semi-realistic and less forgiving than other Battle Royales. It’s not uncommon for players to be killed instantly by an enemy they’ve never seen, and there’s currently no resurrection system, but Call of Duty: Warzone’s Gulag is rumored to be in progress with a new map, Taego. I am.

Another mobile PUBG spin-off, PUBG: New State, is under development. The game has settings for the near future, enabling both new graphics technology and gameplay, which could help regain Western audiences. The original PC-based game recently received a significant 12.1 update, overhauled Miramar, added new guns and vehicles, and introduced an racing mode. The Taego update will arrive on July 7th on the PC and July 15th on the console.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegroundsis is available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia.

Source: TechCrunch

