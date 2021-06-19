Barorant’s latest agent is the killer robot KAY / O





Valorant’s latest agent, KAY / O, is an ability-suppressing robot that will appear in the game when Episode 3, Act 1 landed on June 22nd.

Revealed in a trailer posted on Valorant’s YouTube channel, KAY / O is a robot with the power to curb enemy abilities. He arrives with an introduction to Episode 3: Reflective. Agents introduce new mechanics into the game, such as ability suppression and resurrection as part of Ultimate. KAY / O is an initiator. In short, he excels at setting up the team for initial engagement and success.

KAY / O’s public trailer sees the robot take on the enemy radiant in a terminator-like frenzy. It hints at the character’s lore, shows the agent’s pool of abilities through montages, and restarts the cycle from the beginning until the character is constantly killed and resurrected and he is correct. The riot emphasized the shootout above all, hoping that the KAY / O ability kit would feel “familiar to FPS players.”

“We wanted to push input that was really intuitive and almost’back to basic’type,” said Valorant game designer Ryan Cousart. “Our desire for KAY / O is to take some of the general proficiency learned from other games, such as FPS players throwing grenades, and apply them in an intuitive way to KAY / O. You have access to the output of the kit. ”The complete list and description of A KAY / O’s capabilities is given below.

Kay / O ability:

E-zero / point

KAY / O is equipped with a restraining blade that adheres to the first hit surface. Once stacked, the knife gets caught in an explosion and the ability of the person trapped in the radius becomes useless.

Q-flash / drive

KAY / O is equipped with a flash grenade that explodes immediately after being thrown. Everyone in that line of sight is blind. Right-clicking a grenade takes only one second to explode, in contrast to the 1.6-second left-click.

C-fragment / ment

KAY / O is equipped with a flag grenade that sticks to the ground and explodes many times. Anyone caught near the center will suffer almost fatal damage.

X / ULTIMATE-NULL / CMD

KAY / O is instantly overloaded with polarized radianite energy. As a result, KAY / O emits a large energy pulse, and its ability suppresses the attacked enemy for a short time. KAY / O also gains Comat Stim to increase rate of fire, reload speed, weapon exchange speed, and recoil recovery speed. Finally, if KAY / O is killed during Ultimate, it will instead become unstable, giving allies the opportunity to revive him.

Developed and published by Riot Games, Valorant is now available for free on your PC.

