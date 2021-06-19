Apple and Google award HBCU over $ 50 million





Apple and Google have awarded the Historically Black Colleges and Technology (HBCU) more than $ 50 million to bring diversity to the technology industry.

Apple announced Thursday that it will award $ 5 million in “Innovation Grants” to Alabama A & M University, Howard University, Morgan State University, and Prairieview A & M University. This grant is part of Apple’s Silicon Initiative to help prepare HBCU students in technology careers in areas such as hardware technology and silicon chip design.

Grants also support each HBCU’s engineering program and help expand its coursework and expertise in emerging technologies, according to USA Today. John MM Anderson, Dean of Engineering and Architecture at Howard University, said Apple’s efforts include more than money.

“Apple will work closely with the Faculty of Computer Engineering to enhance the courses and lab capabilities we offer in the areas of integrated circuit design, manufacturing and testing,” Anderson said in a statement. “In addition, through design projects and internships, students have the opportunity to interact with Apple engineers and benefit greatly from their knowledge, experience and mentorship.

Google also announced that it will provide $ 5 million in grants to 10 HBCUs, including Howard, Morgan State University and Prairie View, as part of its “Meeting Technology Diversity Gap” initiative. Grants are directed to scholarships and technical infrastructure for face-to-face and distance learning, as well as curriculum and career support programs.

The other seven HBCU schools that receive the grant are Clark Atlanta University, Florida A & M University, North Carolina A & T State University, Spelman College, Tuskegee University, and Xavier University.

Google’s Chief Diversity Officer, Melony Parker, said the $ 50 million commitment was HBCU’s largest tech giant to date and part of the company’s commitment to bridging the gap between education and technology diversity. He said there was.

“These initiatives are designed to build fairness in HBCU computing education, help job seekers find technical roles, and provide opportunities to accelerate their careers,” Parker said in a statement. I am. “(These grants) further strengthen our efforts to provide access and opportunity to undervalued groups in the technology industry. We work closely with HBCU to achieve this common goal. Please continue to cooperate with. “

Grants from Apple and Google are the latest move by tech giants to add diversity and inclusion to the tech industry. According to the Kapor Center, black professionals are considerably undervalued in the tech industry. Only 5% of the tech workforce, 3% of tech executives, 1% of tech founders and black men and women.

