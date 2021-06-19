Google Meet will change.This is a way to get much more attention than before





Getting stuck at home during the Covid-19 blockade was an unpleasant experience in many ways, but what made it tolerable was that the two-way communication channel was always open to everyone. There are several digital tools that guarantee that they are. Not only that, but Facetime was also available so that everyone could actually meet their loved ones and friends, even if they couldn’t be together. Google Meet, one of the world’s most popular and easily accessible video conferencing platforms, has made this possible. There are also MS Teams and Zoom. But Google Meet was able to actually build a big foundation in its own right, riding on Gmail’s incredible presence around the world. The seamless integration into Gmail for both enterprise and personal accounts has greatly expanded our reach.

However, there were certain aspects that needed improvement or enhancement, especially when it came to making people visible, especially on large calls. Currently, Google has launched a number of new features on Google Meet. These features are intended to spotlight those who are always on the sidelines or who are ignored because they did not look right. In short, Google Meet aims to make people more prominent and thereby give them the opportunity to contribute to meetings in a more meaningful way.

Google said in a blog post that it is rolling out updated visual icons and animations on video tiles. You should now see a dot in the lower left corner of the video Hangouts in progress. This dot expands into a pill-shaped icon, waving with the individual’s full name.

In addition to this, Google is shuffling video tiles for people who raise their hands. Google will now move the raised person’s tile to a more visible location in the video grid for easy speaking opportunities. In addition, when you first raise your hand, Google will send a voice notification to all participants.

Google also said in a blog post that all participants in Video Hangouts will receive clickable notifications of their moves. This clickable link links to an ordered queue of all participants who raise their hands. Finally, the company said it would automatically lower the participant’s hand after the participant had finished speaking.

As far as availability is concerned, Google has begun rolling out this update and said it will be phased in to users by the end of this month.

The interesting thing about this update is that it’s not available to all Google Meet users. This update has been rolled out to customers in Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, and G Suite Business. Not available to Google Workspace Business Starter, G Suite Basic customers, and users with personal Google accounts.

