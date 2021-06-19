Spotify Acquires Podcast Discovery Specialist Podz





Spotify has just acquired Podz. Podz is a startup that produces preview clips of podcasts, and unlike other services that podcasters use to manually create clips, this service provides over 100,000 hours of audio-trained machine learning. Use it to automate the process of finding important moments from an episode.

This particular acquisition should help Spotify improve podcast discovery and allow users to browse short clips and decide what they want to hear, rather than episodes longer than 30 minutes. As Spotify explains, this makes it easier for listeners to find what they want to hear, find creators and build a fan base. Podz follows TechCrunch and users on the platform typically follow up to 30 podcasts. He says he is doing, which is an increase from the usual average of 7.

The acquisition of Podz follows Spotify’s recent announcement of subscription podcasting, and the platform has announced that it will allow selected partners to charge for access to content. Spotify does not plan to reduce subscription revenue by more than 5% until 2023, and ultimately a direct financial incentive to encourage listeners to find and subscribe to as many podcasts as possible. there is.

Details of this section

Given that Spotify is currently competing with Apple’s podcasts, Apple’s podcasts have just been released with a new subscription within their own new app, and the acquisition of Podz is at a good time. Apple says it will allow the author to decide how much to charge the podcast, whether to charge it monthly or annually, and if you want to keep it free. Apple Podcasts also has a Freemium tier that allows creators to keep some content for free and the rest for a fee. If Spotify can increase the number of users who are crazy about podcasts, it will work at both usage and incentive levels.

Spotify says it plans to integrate Podz’s technology into the platform and users should be able to see some of the results by the end of the year. Podcasts have become very popular these days and this is a good time for Apple and Spotify to make money.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos