Q & A: Meet Startups: Cala Health-Med-Tech Innovation





Med-Tech Innovation News spoke to Cala Health CEO Renee Ryan about his commitment to chronic illness.

Please tell us about your company. When do you establish yourself and what do you offer?

Cala Health is a bioelectronics company that is transforming the standard treatment for chronic illnesses that begin with essential tremor. The company’s flagship product, Cala Trio, is the only FDA-approved non-invasive prescription treatment that provides personalized treatment for essential tremor. A wearable neuromodulator that combines neuroscience and technological innovation, CalaTrio uses data-driven insights to provide customized peripheral nerve stimulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company is backed by leading investors in both healthcare and technology.

With a team of experts at the crossroads of the medical device, pharmaceutical and technology industries, Cala Trio was introduced to the US market in 2018 and has renewed its prescription therapy offerings. The device is conveniently delivered to the patient’s home, and Cala Health teaches how to use the device optimally according to the patient’s personal needs. From prescribing to user feedback, Cala Trio is personalized to provide a high quality patient experience. The team is motivated by the belief that wearable neuromodulatory therapy will soon change the standard of care for patients with many chronic illnesses.

Where did your startup idea come from?

When Cala Health founder and chief scientific officer Kate Rosenbluth was a Stanford Biodesign Fellow, she was fascinated by the challenging and unmet need to treat hand tremor. For these millions of Americans suffering from essential tremor, the only option was partially effective medication, often with unpleasant side effects or brain surgery. She discovered that the site of deep brain stimulation was accessible through the peripheral nerves of the wrist, and worked with Scott Delp, director of the Stanford Institute for Neuromuscular Biodynamics, to reverse engineer the circuit. We explored the possibility of treating movement disorders outside the brain. Their study has shown the potential of treatments that use stimuli on the surface of the wrist to block the tremor signal that drives the tremor of the brain.

How do you think you can make a difference in a particular area?

Traditionally, tremor is treated with medication, which only works for about half of users and can have unpleasant side effects. If the drug doesn’t work, doctors may recommend Botox injections, which last for up to 3 months and can cause finger weakness. Surgery may be the next approach, but it is the most invasive and costly option.

The karatrio is the first of its kind-a personalized remedy for essential tremor that fits the active flow of life. The team is motivated by the belief that wearable neuromodulatory therapy will soon change the standard of care for patients with many chronic illnesses.

Tell us more about the technology at the heart of your product and service.

Cala Trio uses the same pathways as brain implants to be evaluated by clinicians, evaluated by patients, and significantly reduce tremors with objective accelerometer readings.

Inside the Cala Trio wristband are electrodes that provide electrical stimulation to the median and radial nerves. This desynchronizes the tremendous activity in the brain. This new approach to peripheral surface stimulation is believed to disrupt the pathological tremor frequency signal of the central nervous system network, demonstrating a significant reduction in tremor in treated patients. The key to our technology is the link between sensors that read physiological signals from the body, calibrating and personalizing therapeutic electrical signals.

Physiologically calibrated stimuli and sensors facilitate remote monitoring, and a digitally connected ecosystem contributes to the development of powerful real-world evidence.

Practical, data-driven insights enable informed clinical decisions and are tailored to the needs of the patient.

Who did you have to work with to establish the product and service?

During a Biodesign Fellowship at Stanford University, Kate Rosen Bruce partnered with Scott Delp to study non-invasive neuromodulatory therapies in the treatment of essential tremor, laying the foundation for what would eventually become a caratrio. .. Kate and Scott raised Series A funding in 2014 to support proof-of-concept research and early product development on peripheral stimulation. SerenaWonglater has joined the founding team to lead research and development. The group jointly established Cala Health to provide non-invasive, personalized electropharmaceuticals for essential tremor.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Cala Health offers wearable data-driven therapies that use electricity as a drug to harness the power of the body’s nervous system, and individualized therapies that have a positive impact on the lives of people with chronic illnesses. I will. Beginning with groundbreaking insights in neuroscience, we have incorporated a rich clinical dataset to develop a pioneering new class of wearable neuromodulatory therapies that goes far beyond essential tremor. We believe this is the beginning of a transformation of standard treatment for chronic diseases with non-invasive neuromodulatory therapy.

