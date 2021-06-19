Google Starts Highlighting Journalist Latest Articles





Google is testing changes in journalist search results, including the latest article carousel.

The new beta feature of Google Search is designed to give you more information about individual journalists and authors by highlighting your recent work.

“Individual voices play an important role in the news and information we consume. With so many complex and important articles published daily, people get the latest news to a particular publisher. Instead of relying on it, we are increasingly relying on individual journalists, writers and professionals we can trust. “

These article carousels are an extension of the knowledge panel already in place for journalists.

When you search for a journalist by name, Google returns a box of information about the journalist at the top of the screen. This is similar to what Google displays to other public figures.

A link to a recent article will now appear in the journalist’s “small subset” search.

Users can swipe articles as if they were browsing the top story carousel to search for timely news articles.

This helps searchers better understand the types of stories that journalists cover and get a feel for what their writing style looks like.

When consuming news, it’s important not only to be aware of who the publishers are and what they represent, but also to get to know the people behind the bike line.

If you’re reading a controversial news article about what’s happening now, you can search for authors on Google to see how other articles are reported.

Through this research, we find that certain journalists tend to aim for shocking value rather than objective coverage. From there, you can make informed decisions about whether to read their coverage again in the future.

On the other hand, there may be journalists with coverage that you admire, and this feature can help you find more of their articles for fun.

Article How to optimize carousel

Google needs help from publishers to add the author’s recent work to these new carousels.

Publishers and content creators can add structured metadata to their article pages to make their content more accessible and better visible in Google search results.

At a minimum, the structured data should include the name of the journalist or author, and a biopage for the journalist to explain his expertise.

availability

First, this new feature is only available to a limited number of US English journalists and can be accessed from mobile devices.

Google aims to extend this functionality to more journalists, devices and languages ​​over time. To ensure the best experience, Google tests different ways to organize your content.

Article in the lower right corner of the carousel[フィードバック]Anyone can send feedback with the click of a button.

Google says it’s actively looking for ways to improve the carousel in new articles, and using the feedback button is the best way to hear your ideas.

“We look forward to your feedback so that we can improve and extend our functionality over time. Ultimately, readers will find a quick and easy way to learn about people reporting issues that affect their lives. I would like to provide it to you. “

Source: Google

