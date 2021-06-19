Marty Reed joins CRMLS as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer





Chino Hills, Calif., June 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / –California Regional MLS (CRMLS) today hired Marty Reed as Chief Strategy Officer to expand its executive position. With a long track record of organized real estate, Reed recently served as Senior Vice President of Business Operations at Black Knight Data & Analytics.

In her new role, Reed is responsible for helping steer the overall strategic direction of the country’s largest multiple listing service. CRMLS entrusts her with exploring new paths for organizational growth and expanding through existing channels.

An industry veteran, Reed has a good career with a North American real estate agency. Prior to joining Black Knight, he was Chief Executive Officer of the Arkansas Regional MLS Cooperative. He was also a member of the MLS Board, several Arkansas REALTORS Association Committees, and the National REALTORS MLS Policy Committee.

Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS, said: “The MLS industry will face many challenges in the coming years. I’m excited to help someone like Marty face those challenges with CRMLS and myself. She’s true. A talented and ambitious leader, I’m happy to welcome her. “

“Looking back on our 30 years as an executive leader in real estate technology, we have to look at the latest updates on prop technology companies that integrate and / or acquire these technology assets and ask what the next 10-15 years will look like. I didn’t get it. What role do I want to play in this industry? ” “Answer: Partnering with Art Carter and CRMLS to innovate and deliver cool technology services that real estate professionals need to succeed.”

“We look forward to working with a talented team of CRMLS,” Reed continued.

When not conquering the world of technology, Reed likes to spend a cold umbrella drink on the beach and hopes to return to small golf in the near future.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Services (CRMLS) California Regional MLS is the largest and most recognized in the United States with the goal of serving more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 40 associations, boards and MLS organizations. This is a subscriber-based MLS. CRMLS is an industry powerhouse, successfully delivering the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, please visit www.crmls.org.

Media contacts: Art Carter, [email protected]

Source California MLS

