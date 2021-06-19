Issue: Why Metroid Dread is Worth $ 60





With the announcement of Metroid Dread, a new 2D entry for the 35-year-old franchise, the name was given to the entire genre, and most of the reactions I saw online were overwhelmingly positive. As you may have noticed in our fairly comprehensive coverage since the game’s E3 revealed, we are definitely in a positive camp. After all, it’s a brand new 2D Metroid that comes 19 years after the last brand new installment, and it looks great.

However, I noticed a small delegation of dissatisfied gamers who questioned Dread’s $ 60 price tag as well as Nintendo’s partner developer Mercury Steam’s involvement in the project.

From our point of view, both criticisms feel very strange. MercurySteam did pass the Metroid “test” and flew the incredible Metroid Sams Returns in 3DS. We love the game. The only real problem it suffered was that it arrived at the system very late in the shadow of the Switch at the time.

And what’s the second point about price? Needless to say, everyone has the right to accept their opinion, but from our point of view it is indisputable. All evidence shows that Metroid Dread is the type of full-fat meat release that we absolutely expect to pay in full.

Let’s see some reasons why that is the case …

This is a new metroid game, innit © Nintendo

In terms of sales, Metroid is certainly not the name of a marquee that attracts millions of players like Mario and Zelda. It’s ok in itself (the latest estimates show that the series has sold just over 18 million copies in total) and is always more popular in the West than in Japan, but of the Super Smash Bros. and Animal Crossing series. The tremendous mainstream success of games like this has been in the last decade, with Metroid just falling below the rankings of bunkable first-party IPs. The game may be (almost) great, but system sellers aren’t, and historically they can’t compete with Nintendo’s evergreen heavy hitters (on global sales terms).

However, Samus Aran is still in the hearts of Nintendo fans, and Switch’s success gives Metroid the best chance of hitting the widest possible audience. The Metroid game on the Wii U was great for a few loyal people, but would have hit a small subset of another subset of players who are both a) Metroid fans and b) Wii U owners. Conversely, since E3 released Dread on Switch, he has sent his mother a text message asking who this Metroid man in an orange helmet is. Oh, if they cleared Metroid to see the truth!

It took years, but it took advantage of the success of Nintendo’s latest console to raise awareness of the series itself and put an unprecedented amazing game series in front of millions of familiar new players. This is a great opportunity. Pay for quality …

Nintendo will not deliberately underestimate the software © Nintendo Life

At the time of writing, Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available at Switch eShop at 33% off. Sure, it’s not the biggest discount in the world, but it’s still a decent chunk from the famous first-party games. In the past, Nintendo could throw bones at more casual players, probably the Player’s Choice line, or, very rarely, Captented, which doesn’t go on sale for over $ 60, but Nintendo games are generally sold. It’s a shock to see you.

To be fair, offers in digital catalogs are becoming more common, but in one of the few companies that refuses significant discounts on software, despite race to the bottom elsewhere in the industry. It is famous for being (Activision is another company). We’re used to paying the full amount for Nintendo games, and only those who aren’t paying attention will think Metroid is different.

Dreads have been developed for years © Nintendo

As the longtime producer of the Metroid series, Yoshio Sakamoto, said, the name Metroid Dread and the “game concept” began development 15 years ago. It was shelved for some time and then revived with Mercury Steam a few years ago following the success of Samus Returns.

Obviously, Nintendo’s R & D budget is a vague, amorphous monster powered by the benefits of all the hardware and software it releases, but the point is that it must cover those costs. .. At various times in the last decade and a half, the project has absorbed resources and Nintendo is trying to recover its investment as much as possible. Like any other business. It looked at the game, looked at the market, and chose a price that the market believed could support. Like any other company.

If it’s 2D or otherwise, it’s a new game, of course. $ 60 © Nintendo

As a 2D game, I’ve seen comments (not a majority, but I have to say) that Metroid Dread is simply not worth $ 60. You’ll want to be fun here, but try to keep things classy.

Simply put, the fact that a game has a 2D perspective does not mean that it can be created “easier” or “easier” than a game with a free roaming 3D camera. Nowadays, even sprite-based 2D platformers are built into 3D engines and often perform clever tricks in focus with perspective. They are “2D” in the sense that they are viewed from a fixed side, but they are often different from older 2D sprite-based platformers, even if they are designed to emulate that style. ..

The game of Metroid dread complexity (all background elements, lighting, perspective changes, effects, etc.) is more than “just” 2D. And the idea that fixed perspective games are somehow low in value is, frankly, dangerous. Super Smash Bros. is a side-on fighting game based heavily on the previous entry in the long-running series, but isn’t it a full-priced game? Would you like to expect to pay $ 60 if Nintendo launches a new 2D Mario? After all, is it just 2D, Amylite? !!

$ 60 is the rate of progress for top-notch Nintendo games. Everything we’ve seen so far suggests that Metroid Dread will be one of them.

It’s a new metroid game, not an indie game © Nintendo

The comparison between Dread and many indie Metroidvanias is something else we often see. It’s natural to make these comparisons, but contrasting them with something like Hollow Knight, for example, is fair to understand why Hollow Knight is $ 15 against $ 60 for Dread. Not useful.

Nintendo knows what it is here. The B-tier price suggests a B-tier game, and the company believes Metroid Dread is the material for the A-game (very right based on what we’ve seen so far).

The naked fact is that Team Cherry (like any other indie studio trying to get the game’s attention) needs to build a foothold in a crowded market and get the “underrated” Hollow Knight out of the gate. That is. If Hollow Knight, for example, launched for $ 40 at a price that many players would be willing to pay in retrospect, would it take off and become a word-of-mouth phenomenon? It’s impossible to know for sure, but we don’t insist. Barriers to entry needed to be lowered to attract attention and increase followers.

A direct comparison of Hollow Knight and Metroid, ignoring the contrasting overhead of a small indie studio and a Nintendo-sized company for a moment, is purely related to 35 years of history, repetition, branding, hype, and series. Quality is also underestimated. There is a legacy to respect and support, and expectations to meet.

“Why they have the Metroid series [insert amazing indie Metroidvania dev here]Then what? Is a common question on forums, but it gives it to anyone, regardless of the size of the talented indie studio who needs to pass the franchise’s “key” to the new “numbered” Metroid sequel. I’m ignoring the facts. Regardless, it sells for $ 60.

Of course, Nintendo was scarce in the past, but Dread is not only a new Metroid game, but a new 2D entry billed as a conclusion to Story Arc 35 years ago. Metroid fans have long sought this exactly. Of course, they would pay it $ 60. Whatever the pre-order for the special edition and the amiibo pack that accompanies it, they will pay much more.

Of all the games that have paid the highest amount over the years, Metroid games are some of the most valuable investments ever made in terms of play time and fun gained. ..

The value of old and new games is a big theme that gathers all opinions. Rather than trying to silence that debate here, it’s okay to imply that 2D games, especially 2D Metroid games, aren’t worth the full amount to feel ridiculous. Don’t get me wrong. The value of money is very important, but of all the games that have paid the highest amount over the years, Metroid games have created play time and fun.

And if that’s not enough, Metroid games have historically held enough value. Get a GBA copy of the Metroid Zero Mission for $ 60. Then you will understand what we mean. Ironically, the abundant supply of this next game should keep resale prices wise, as Metroid Dread is already above Amazon’s “best-selling” charts. It has been released at least once.

No matter how good or bad the game is, there’s no reason to believe that $ 60 isn’t a fair asking price.

