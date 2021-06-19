Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Combat Does Not Exclude FF Fans





The developers of the Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins have revealed that combat does not exclude fans who are not familiar with action games.

The developers of the Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin have revealed that in game combat, there are no old school Final Fantasy fans accustomed to turn-based RPGs. Until the PS2 era, the mainlineFinal Fantasy series consisted of turn-based RPGs. In the PS2 era, various gameplay style experiments began.

The firstFinal Fantasygame was heavily influenced by Dungeons & Dragon and the original Dragon Quest, both featuring turn-based combat. The lack of the required animations for the characters in battle allowed the developers to create stunning (then) character sprites in the series. Over time, as the hardware provided improved, this became less of an issue, and the Final Fantasyseries began to move to more action-oriented gameplay.

Stranger of Paradise is an action RPG inspired by games such as Dark Soulsand Devil May Cry, so it could be too much combat for those accustomed to the older entries in the series. Square Enix has added options to the game to make it easier for old-fashioned fans to play. The stranger of Paradise Director Daisuke Inoue (in an interview translated into English on the official Square Enix website) aims to challenge the game rather than punish it. This is to make it as accessible as possible.

Inoue revealed that the punishment for dying is not as severe as in similar games. This can be seen by strangers in the paradise demo where the only penalty for death is being sent to the last savepoint. All job points earned by a player are instantly banked and will not be lost if they die. There is also a casual mode available as part of Easy Difficulty. Inoue recommends increasing the difficulty as you get used to the gameplay.

This isn’t the first time Square has offered a difficulty option in a Final Fantasy game. FF7 was a turn-based RPG, and FF7 Remake was an action RPG. The game had access to both easy mode and classic mode (other than issuing commands) to automate combat. To satisfy those who are not fans of action games, Stranger of Paradise has several difficulty options. , And people seeking challenges.

Stranger of Paradise FINAL FANTASY Origin will be released for PC and PS4. PS5, Xbox One, and 2022 Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Square Enix

