Samsung’s largest Galaxy Fold 3 upgrade may have been leaked – BGR





Samsung announced two foldable mobile phones in early August and plans to launch them in stores by the end of the month. These are the long-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 devices that have appeared in various rumors this year. Alongside the reportedly late Galaxy S21 FE, the two folds are aimed at reminding the Galaxy Note series, at least this year. According to a recent leak, the new fold is superior to the previous fold in every way. Samsung plans to improve the build quality and durability of the device and make some major upgrades to the mobile phone.

Most reports focus on Fold 3, which is the more expensive of the two flagships. The handset must be equipped with second-generation ultra-thin glass (UTG) screen panel technology that supports Samsung’s S-Pence stylus. The Fold 3 is also believed to be the first Samsung phone to feature an Under Panel Camera (UTC). Samsung has already identified the latter as a feature created for laptops with OLED screens, and the UTC design will be included in more mobile devices without explicit reference to Fold 3 or other Galaxy handsets. It suggests that. But new discoveries seem to confirm Samsung’s big Fold 3 upgrade plan.

Today’s Top Deal How are these hot new mini smart plugs from Amazon only $ 4.24 each? !!List Price: $ 21.96 Price: $ 16.97 Savings: $ 4.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

The Dutch blog LetsGo Digital, which unveiled Samsung’s various patents detailing the design and functional potential of foldable phones, is back with new discoveries.

In November last year, Samsung applied for a patent called a portable communication device, including a display, which was published online in mid-June. The patented figure shows a device with a foldable display, similar to the original Fold and Fold 2. This patent refers to the technology that Samsung described in its 2019 Samsung patent.

Samsung’s new patent illustration shows a foldable phone with an under-display camera and fingerprint sensor. Image source: Samsung via LetsGo Digital

Samsung has placed various sensors at the bottom of the screen, as you can see in the image. We are considering in-display fingerprint sensors, UPC selfie cameras, and other bottom-screen sensors.

The in-display fingerprint sensor is a feature you’d expect from a Samsung device, but it’s not yet visible in Fold. The illustrations used by Samsung show that the sensor cannot be centered on a foldable phone, which is understandable. There is a hinge there. That’s why Fold’s internal camera wasn’t previously centered at the top.

The under-display camera has multiple lenses as needed and can be combined with the front flash, which is the light emitting element. The sensors are also placed off-center for the overall design of the phone. However, it is centered on the right half of the screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 concept based on the new Samsung patent. Image source: Samsung via LetsGo Digital

As with the innovations that tech giants seek patents, there is no guarantee that the in-screen fingerprint sensor and UPC design will be used in the Fold 3 set coming out this summer. However, the patent discovery is in good agreement with the current description that the new Fold may be the first Samsung device to have a camera at the bottom of the screen.

Separately, Samsung has stopped accepting orders for the Galaxy Fold from its online store in the United States. This is a move to indicate that Samsung may be out of stock, and the company is slowly preparing for the launch of the third-generation Fold version.

Today’s Top Deal Add hands-free Alexa to your car for $ 14.99 instead of $ 50 with this crazy early Prime Day deal!List Price: $ 49.99 Price: $ 14.99 Discount: $ 35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now BGR May Receive Fees

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos