Google: Rumors of Android “Find My Device” app Bluetooth feature coming soon





Google’s Android operating system will soon add Bluetooth functionality and connectivity for the “Find My Device” application, which acts as a lost feature of the device.

(Photo: Google Play Store)

Not only will you use Google’s application for Android to provide users with GPS and internet connection to find lost devices, but they will soon get a Bluetooth connection for stronger detection. This extends Android’s current services, especially applications that also act as device precautions.

Apple was best known for the Find My application, which was released in the first release and has existed since the early days of the device. In addition, this feature works well for iOS users, and Google’s Android also needs it to increase security and protection against lost or stolen mobile devices and tablets.

Google’s Android Find My Device application, Bluetooth function

(Photo: Google Play Store)

Earlier this month, Google reportedly worked on a “Find My” device application, saying it resembles an iOS or Apple application. This is a large-scale development of Android devices, especially a long-term stint with few device search applications, despite its large scale and widespread use in the industry.

The initial iterations of Find My for Android were created by each smartphone brand for their own device, but are not interconnected in the Android environment. This means that users need a smartphone of the same device brand to find the lost device, or they need to find the device using another web browser like Samsung’s Find My Mobile.

The app that Google is developing is under the lab and will soon add Bluetooth functionality that will further enhance the effectiveness of finding the device. This was due to Google’s 9-5 discoveries of an API called the “spot,” which means the adoption of Bluetooth for its services, and the support of apps that bring detection to Google’s services.

Does Android already have Find My Devices?

(Photo: Google)

The Google website has a “Find My Device” application, which is limited to devices that are logged in to your Google account, but only to browsers. Future apps will ensure the availability of a more powerful version for finding lost devices, especially with proper access and permissions to the device’s GPS settings and other factors.

This application is already effective in searching Android devices, but a dedicated app could help further enhance its capabilities, and Google is working on unlocking something that matches Apple’s app. There is likely to be.

