Complete Solstice Event 2021 Pokemon GO Raid Rotation

The Solstice event will be held at Pokemon GO. This Lunatone and Solrock-themed event brings a rare raid rotation that provides players with different experiences depending on the hemisphere in which they live.

Regigigas of Pokemon GO. Credit: Niantic

Below is a complete breakdown of the raids available in Pokemon GO’s throat hemisphere during Solstice Event 2021.

Southern Hemisphere Tier 1

Clink – Shiny Available, Boost Rate Lunatone – Shiny Available, Standard Rate Solrock – Shiny Available, Standard Rate Snorunt – Shiny Available, Usually Standard Rate, Unknown at Current Event Snover – Shiny Available, Standard Rate

Northern Hemisphere Tier 1

Clink – Shiny Available, Boost Rate Lunatone – Shiny Available, Standard Rate Petit Lil Solrock – Shiny Available, Standard Rate Yamma – Shiny Available, Usually Standard Rate, Unknown at Current Event

These seem to be fairly equal raid tiers. The only Pokemon that deserves a raid pass here is Clink. The rest are standard species found in the wild. However, be aware of the shiny rate situation for Snorunt and Yanma. Usually just called “standard rate”, Niantic used ambiguous words in his blog posts. This was previously used by Cubourne and Rotad at a slightly higher Shiny rate event. Needless to say … their rate is currently unknown.

Tier 3 in the Southern Hemisphere

Laplace-Glossy, Boost Rate Piloswine Walrein

Northern Hemisphere Tier 3

Alolan Marowak-Glossy, Boost Rate Alolan Raichu-Glossy, Boost Rate Floatzel

The rotation of the northern hemisphere is better with a large stretch here. Both Alolan Marowak and Raichu are worth the raid pass.

Tier 5

Regigigas – Shiny, standard legendary rate is about 1/20

Mega Raid

Mega Gyarados – Glossy available standard mega-enabled rates about 1 / 60th

Neither Tier 5 nor Mega Raid will be affected by the current Solstice event 2021 in Pokemon GO.

