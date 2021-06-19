Google Doodle celebrates black artistic contributions





close

Biden has just signed a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. That’s why former local celebrations are so important to American history. USA Today

On Saturday, Google’s search page featured a homage to Juneteenth and artwork by Detroit-based artist Rachelle Baker focusing on black joy and artistic contributions.

Doodle art is found throughout southern architecture, hinting at decorative ironwork, including styles often forged by enslaved African Americans and unrecognized freedmen, to the artistic contribution of blacks. It featured a tribute to.

The artwork includes images of past and present parades, music, food and communities. Baker said he was inspired by the family’s photo albums, illuminated letters, intaglio printing, and the printing process, which usually uses etched or engraved plates.

In his notes, Baker saw a lot of photos and art depicting some of Juneteenth’s first celebrations, as well as recent celebrations, parades and festivals. We also read about certain symbols, foods, colors and activities that continue to be important in celebrating and commemorating this holiday.

Google Doodle honors Juneteenth with artwork by Detroit-based artist Rachel Baker. (Photo: Google)

Juneteenth, also known as Freedman Day or Liberation Day, commemorates the day the news of the Emancipation Proclamation arrived in Texas in 1865.

The decree came into effect on January 1, 1863, but some who owned slaves did not tell them they were free. On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger brought news to Galveston, Texas.

This week, the June 19th National Independence Day Act passed Congress, and both the House of Representatives and the Senate passed it a few days before the June 19th historic event.

President Joe Biden signed a bill on Thursday to add Juneteenth to commemorate the date of 1865, when Texas slaves first learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, as the eleventh federal holiday.

The first federal holiday has been created since Martin Luther King Junior Day was enacted in 1983. Since June 19th is Saturday, federal workers monitored June 16th this Friday.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/06/19/juneteenth-2021-google-doodle-honors-black-artistic-contributions/7746195002/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos