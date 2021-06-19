Shanks, an esports player, gives hints on Guilty Gear Strive





Few titles actually put together a fighting game community like Guilty Gear Strive. At the time of release, it is drawing attention from around the world with its amazing rollback net code that allows players to fight in fair online conditions regardless of region. It helps Guilty Gear Strive to be a new start in the series, so it’s a great entry point for newcomers.

One such player is Red Bull pro gamer Joan Shanks Namay Millones. The dominant Dragon Ball FighterZ candidate has his top-level skills in the Arc System Works Fresh Fighter. He looks at the promise and keeps an eye on the progress of the meta.

There are many possibilities for this game and I think it’s a lot of fun to play, says Spain is the best. I look forward to seeing how it evolves gameplay wisely.

Choose a character you can learn with

In his loyal study of the game, he found many stumbling points that recent warriors may encounter.

Shanks believes that a big starting point is to look for individual cast members to teach the elements of the game.

Shanks thinks new players should look for characters to help them learn the basics of the game. There are many characters that focus on offense / defense / speed and more.

He summarized what’s brand new in the series, and what’s especially accessible to the fighting game as a whole. He states that Sol, Kentucky and Giovanna are the perfect choices for beginners in the Guilty Gear series. All three require less lab work compared to the rest and prevent you from being overwhelmed by the fighter-based mechanics.

Learn to do as well as take damage

Attacks are easier to learn than defenses. It takes some practice to learn how to perform some specials, some combos, and some baseline Roman Cancel extensions, but keeping the health bar firm is a rare area. .. Guilty Gear drops a number of defense mechanics to stop the aggressive nature of the game. Shanks believes it is important to use Faultless Defense to prevent attacks.

Learning when and how to use barriers can be very helpful when under pressure, he says, and mentions another use of the Roman cancellation system, which many haven’t jumped into. Yellow Roman Cancel can also save you at the right time.

There is also Psych Burst, a get-off-me tool that you can spend and earn as the match progresses. However, it can be fed and punished, so it is important to know when and where to use it.

At first, Shanks says it’s better to use it when trying to eat a lot of damage, or when you’re losing all your health, Shanks believes players should basically keep it. I will. There are other ways to use it, but it’s a good start.

Those who find more foothold while climbing a ranked ladder may slip frequently. Shanks believes that pressed buttons should be economical, as long-lasting normal attacks can be punished.

He says the reason people lose is to push the whif button too much and always air dash. Immediately lose to experienced players.

When it’s time to push the advantage, Shanks has a final tip for anyone who wants to stay momentum in the match. Proper use of the tension meter will enhance your game plan, from expanding combos to avoiding opponents’ swings. Whenever possible, it is best to focus on stockpiling and using resources.

There are many ways to use it, and it depends on the situation, says Shanks. I believe there is only one good way to complete a combo if you hit someone against the wall. One tip I give new players is to break the wall at the supermarket whenever possible.

