Gainesville Tech Fund wants investors to seize opportunities with local talent

Away from Silicon Valley, Boston and Chicago — Venture capitalist Dave Skullzo says Florida is the best-protected secret in the United States when it comes to technology growth and innovation.

Kirenaga, Scalzo’s venture capital firm, which has invested in sunshine start-ups and innovators for the past six years, is ready to undertake operations in Alachua County to provide the funds and resources needed for commercial success. it’s finished.

Kirenaga is raising investor interest in the Gainesville Tech Fund, which is expected to provide up to $ 10 million to local start-ups in the first round of funding. This is part of the larger Florida Fund, which totals $ 100 million.

“A lot of ideas have permeated and created the Florida system,” says Scalzo. “An idea that can change the world and generate a lot of wealth. If you are smart, you will invest in the ecosystem.”

So far, the Gainesville Fund has raised more than $ 6.7 million, primarily from about 45 investors, the founders and innovators of other local startups. Kirenaga’s plan is to fully invest in the Gainesville program by the end of June.

Skalzo said many people were worried in 2015 when Kirenaga said he would set up an office in Orlando and invest in a Florida start-up.

“They said,’Well, Florida is where tech companies die.’ It used to be because of the huge lack of funding,” Skalzo said. “It’s changing.”

“Technology Venture Gold Mine”

Scalzo said that several factors make Florida the perfect environment for start-ups to upgrade and commercialize.

The first is a diverse and growing population. Florida is one of the few states to win a parliamentary seat as a result of the 2020 census. The population is made up of young families, retirees, immigrants, and thousands of college students. And before the pandemic, Florida’s economy was $ 1 trillion, the 16th largest economy in the world.

“It’s bigger than some Asian countries,” Scalzo said.

Since opening its Florida office in 2014, Kirenaga has worked with 10 companies that provide approximately 30% of the annual return on investment.

Florida’s industry is also in line with the types of business Kirenaga has previously collaborated with, focusing on space, engineering, health, academic environments, and more.

Academia attracts a bright heart

The University of Florida and Santa Fe College have recently appeared on Kirenaga’s radar, and outstanding computer science and biotechnology programs have put them on the map.

UF Innovate, a university business incubator, has graduated from a new, profitable startup for years.

Mark Long, retired director of UF Innovate’s incubation services, who will retire later this month, said Kirenaga is one of the few companies that regularly contacts UF Innovate.

“It’s one of the few companies in the Southeast that takes Gainesville seriously,” he said. “They are seeing tremendous opportunities, and I think [the tech fund] It will be great for the area. ”

Other Alachua technology infrastructures include Progress Corporate Park and San Felasco Tech City. A new, unnamed 420-acre research community is also under development.

Rich Blaser, co-founder of TechCity and Gainesville’s Infinite Energy, said Alachua County has an unfortunate history of attracting the best spirits to attend school before leaving the area to establish a permanent business foundation. Said there is.

“How do you keep people in this community of research?” He said.

He and Emory Companies CEO and TechCity co-founder Mitch Glaeser hosted a pitch contest for startups to meet potential investors. With the involvement of professional venture capital firms like Kirenaga, he said the mission he was trying to achieve at Tech City could grow to an even greater scale.

Glazer said it is the responsibility of the community to support the prosperity of locally grown talents.

“We know that people have a big heart and a vision,” he said. “If no one does this, we will continue on the same path.”

Commercialization is the key

According to Scalzo, about 6 to 8 local start-ups can be expected to receive support from Kirenaga. The fund is aimed at companies with great potential for commercial growth and success.

The element of commercialization is important, he said. It promotes economic growth and improves the quality of life of the inhabitants.

“Large companies are coming and selling their products and services outside the city, which returns work and money to the area,” Skalzo said.

Opening a new business like a restaurant doesn’t have the same impact, he said. Because it probably replaces another restaurant and doesn’t bring a whole new workforce.

“When a company commercializes outside the region, it improves its standard of living,” Scalzo said.

New “Research Triangle”

Skalzo of Kirenaga said of rising costs to start a business and living expenses in areas traditionally known for technology growth, the most famous Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Areas, as well as Chicago, Boston and Austin. The height allows Florida to compete with its competitors.

Skalzo said he sees Florida as a new research triangle. The region includes three major research universities in North Carolina: North Carolina State University, North Carolina University Chapel Hill, and Duke University.

Florida’s triangular area, as Skalzo suggested, is centered around Orlando’s metro area, heading east towards the Space Coast and north towards Alachua County.

He said more investment capital would flow into the state of Sunshine, attracting more investors to the region and benefiting more businesses.

One of the companies that Kirenaga has collaborated with in recent years is ecoSPEARS, which is based in Alta Monte Springs. The company, whose founder worked for NASA at the time, announced the industry’s first green cleanup solution for polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and dioxin contamination in sediments, soil and groundwater.

Co-founder and CEO Serg Albino said he has provided ecoSPEARS $ 3.3 million since 2017 after Kirenaga announced plans to acquire an exclusive license for its products and hire them as a team.

“One of the big problems with the central Florida market is that it lacks the courage when it comes to the large checks needed,” he said. “There are good ventures here, but due to lack of funding, they rarely go through the two-year stage. They think $ 250,000 is a lot of money, and the founders have a business. Instead of running, we spend 80% or 90% of our time raising money. ”

Kirenaga’s approach of keeping part of the fund focused on the community, he said, encourages talent to stay in the community and helps drive further innovation.

“Being able to raise money and dial most to stay local is the best thing we can do for the local economy,” said albino.

The Gainesville Tech Fund requires an investment of at least $ 25,000.

Emily Mavrakis reports on business and the Alachua County Government. She can be contacted by email at [email protected] and Twitter @ emmavrakis.

