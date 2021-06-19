How Reddit Turns Millions of Users into a Content Moderation Army





One of the most difficult issues for Reddit, the self-proclaimed front page of the Internet, is deciding what to show and what not to show in the feed.

When it comes to moderating content, which has become a hot topic in recent years, Reddit has chosen a different approach than other large social platforms.

For example, unlike Facebook, which outsources much of its work to moderation farms, Reddit relies on self-management for most of its community (or subreddit). Volunteer moderators’ efforts are guided by a set of values ​​created and implemented by Reddit itself, as well as the rules defined by individual subreddit.

The company has been criticized for this model, but some interpret it as laissez-faire and non-accountable. But Reddit CTO Chris Slowe says this is a complete misunderstanding.

“It may seem strange to say about the Internet today, but on average humans are pretty good. When you look at Reddit on a large scale, people are creative, entertaining, collaborative, and darpy. That’s all that makes civilization work, “he told TechRadarPro.

“Our underlying approach is to get the community to set up their own culture, policies and philosophical systems. To make this model work, we provide the tools and capabilities to handle: need to do it. [antisocial] a few. “

Another beast

Slowe was hired as an engineer in 2005 after renting two spare rooms to Reddit’s first employee and co-founders Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian. The three met during the first run of the now infamous accelerator program Y Combinator. This left Slowe with nostalgic memories, but failed to launch and didn’t have time to fill.

He took a break from Reddit between 2010 and 2015, but Slowes’ experience gives him a unique perspective on the company’s growth and how the challenges it faces have changed over time. can do.

In the early days, he said, it was all about scaling up the infrastructure to handle the increased traffic. But in his second mission from 2016 to the present, the focus has shifted to trust, security, and user safety.

“We provide users with tools for reporting content that violates site policies or rules set by moderators, but not all are reported. And in some cases, reporting is delayed. It shows that it’s too much, “he explained.

“When I returned to 2016, one of my main tasks was to get an accurate picture of how the Reddit community works and define what makes the site healthy. Signs of unhealth. Once I identified it, I started working from there. “

(Image credit: Reddit) Self-policing

Unlike other social platforms, Reddit takes a multi-layered approach to content moderation and is designed to be as close to the corporate “community-first” spirit as possible.

The most primitive form of content review is done by the user himself. Users use the power to vote for items they like and vote against items they don’t like. However, while this process boosts popular posts and crushes unpopular posts, popularity is not always a sign of validity.

Community mods act as the second line of defense and have the authority to delete posts and ban users who violate guidelines or content policies. According to Slowe, the most common subreddit rule is essentially “not jerk”.

The company’s annual transparency report, which analyzes all content removed from Reddit each year, suggests that mods are responsible for about two-thirds of all post deletions.

There are Reddit administrators hired directly by the company to catch harmful content that mods missed. While these staff perform spot checks manually, they also have technical tools to help identify problematic users and monitor private one-to-one interactions.

“There are a number of signals we use to identify issues and ensure that individual users are acting in trust and integrity,” says Slowe. “The tricky part is that you never catch it all, and that’s partly because it’s always somewhat gray and context-sensitive.”

Asked how he could improve this situation, Slow explained that he was in a difficult position. It was torn between the desire to support a company’s community-first policy and the knowledge that there are technologies on the market that could help increase the rate of abuse.

For example, Reddit has already begun to adopt advanced natural language processing (NLP) technology to more accurately assess the emotions of user interactions. Slowe also gestured towards the possibility of using AI to analyze images posted on the platform, recognizing that over time, a large amount of moderate action would occur without human input.

However, we also warned about the errors in these new systems, which are easily biased and can definitely lead to errors, and the challenges they may pose to the Reddit model.

“In fact, that’s kind of scary. If you’re talking about this as an enforcement model, it literally puts the camera everywhere and relies on big surveillance of the machine to let us know when a crime occurs. Is the same as, “he said.

Building a technical panopticon can limit the amount of offensive material that reaches the platform, but doing so ultimately requires Reddit to abandon the community rather than its core philosophy of content. There is.

(Image credit: Reddit) When the situation becomes severe

Content moderation is an issue that no social media giant can claim to have nailed, as evidenced by the debate over Donald Trump’s account and the ban on parlors from the app store. Reddit was also involved in these conversations and eventually decided to ban r / Donald Trumpsubreddit.

While the community-first model may be powerful, there are significant conflicts at the heart of the Reddits approach. The company aims to give the community almost complete autonomy, but ultimately it is forced to make editorial decisions about where to draw the line.

“I don’t want to be an arbitrary and capricious arbitrator about what’s right and what’s wrong,” Slow told us. “But at the same time, we have a series [rules].. It’s a very thin line to walk. “

Reddit strives to keep content policies as concise as possible to eliminate loopholes and facilitate enforcement, but revisions are common. For example, revenge porn was banned on the platform in 2015 under former CEO Ellen Pao. Last year, the company added a clause to outlaw the beautification of violence.

“Faithfulness to our values ​​also means repeating our values, game the system, and reassessing them when we come across new ways to push the edge,” Slow said. explained.

“Making changes, including moving the community from one side to the other, is the end of a long process of finding holes in the content policy and working in the opposite direction from there.”

However, the majority agree that the absence of revenge porn is unconditionally positive and that r / The_Donald has instigated violence, but in both cases Reddit has Facebook, Twitter, or Other platforms.

This means that if you need to ask a difficult question, Reddit will not trust the community to give you a positive answer.

