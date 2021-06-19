Google Doodle celebrates June 16th and abolition of slavery in the United States





Google’s Juneteenth Doodle has images of past and present celebrations.

Google

In 1865, the Union Army arrived in Texas and informed the black slaves that they had been released from bondage by federal orders two years ago. The historic moment was celebrated on June 19th each year with a new federal holiday called Juneteenth.

To celebrate this year, Google dedicated Doodle on Saturday (June 16th this year), and in 1865 Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued a federal order to abolish slavery. read. State slavery.

Slavery was abolished in the Confederate states two years ago, and President Abraham Lincoln announced the Emancipation Proclamation, proclaiming that “everyone detained as a slave … will then be free forever.” .. However, Texas, a holdout state that continued to be enslaved, was geographically separated from Washington, DC, at a time when the news slowly spread.

Lincoln’s order abolished slavery in the Confederate states, but it was still legal until the Thirteenth Amendment was ratified in December 1865, and was implemented in the federal border states of Delaware and Kentucky. It was.

Juneteenth holidays feature national festivals and block parties, with hundreds of companies adding Juneteenth as a holiday to their calendar. This year’s holiday is a few days after President Joe Biden signed the 16th Independence Day Act. This is the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Junior Day was added in 1983.

Created by Detroit-based guest artist Rachelle Baker, Google Doodle uses a wealth of images of parades, music, food, and the community to showcase the joy and timeless artistic contributions of black people.

Doodle’s images are framed with decorative ironwork, such as those found in southern architecture, paying homage to the black artistic contributions often forged by slaves.

Google is also celebrating Juneteenth with some new features across its platform.

On Friday, Google launched a new Google Arts & Culture exhibition to share the history of the holidays and the new free portraits of men and women. The Google Assistant is joining a new answer to help people learn more about black historical figures and moments, saying, “Hey Google, what happened in black history today?” Google has worked with civil rights activists, writers, and instructors Carl Mack to raise awareness of many important cultural events and leaders. Google Maps has created a list of New Orleans historic buildings and local black-owned businesses. Aprilham, a local guide, educator and musician based in New Orleans, visits historic sites in the city, such as Congo Square and the Free People of Color Museum, and adds information about them to the map for a list. created. Google Play has launched a special campaign featuring apps created by black developers and an interview with Julio Rivera, the founder of Liberate, a meditation app designed to support the black community.

