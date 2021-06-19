Entrepreneurs explore opportunities with 16Tech





Last week: Fed chief returns to Capitol Hill

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell has no rest. After hashing it with a fellow policymaker, he is now discussing things with lawmakers. Returning to Capitol Hill, the Fed’s chief is effectively at the top of the Reuters Business Calendar for the 21.1 week of June. The Federal Reserve Board of Governance Learning Moment Market will get another dose of Mr Powell on Tuesday. He testifies before the House Committee cites “lessons learned” about the Federal Reserve’s response to the global crisis. The Federal Reserve has invested trillions of dollars to support the economy. Powell’s testimony shows that the Fed is at least ready to start thinking about when and how to withdraw some of its additional support, given the strength of this recovery. Taking into account that there will definitely be a stronger opening than anyone expected in the spring of 2021, interest rates are therefore expected to begin to rise in 2023. 2. Pay attention to gauges However, interest rates and the movement of the Fed’s bond purchase program are still heavily dependent on data. Inflation, which is the big word for “I”. The federal-backed inflation gauge will be announced on Friday. The Core Consumer Expenditure Index (also known as Core PCE), excluding food and energy, is expected to surge 3.5% year-on-year in May. It recorded the largest annual surge in almost 30 years last month. 3. Return to Big Tech Washington under the microscope ….. There is a vote at Capitol Hill on Wednesday that could mark the beginning of the Big Tech dissolution. Members of the House Judiciary Committee will vote on six antitrust bills aimed at limiting the power of American tech giants. Two of the bills aim to help large companies like Amazon and Google’s parent company Alphabet create platforms for other companies to compete with those same companies. Another bill forces tech companies to carry their data with them when migrating to competing technology platforms. All bills that pass the Commission’s vote must be approved by the House of Representatives. Real Trading bandwagon Ready …. set ….. click ….. Are consumers ready for mid-year online shopping? When Amazon launches Prime Day, it launches what’s called a two-day epic deal. This isn’t really just one day. This year is Monday and Tuesday, June 21st and 22nd. Wal-Mart and Target are ready to face Amazon and have launched an online discount a day ago. Fasten your seat belt to buckle in the box office. Hollywood is about to rush into hyperdrive. “F9: The Fast Saga” will be released on Friday, June 25th, with enough fast-winding twists and turns to cause whiplash. This is the latest in the Fast & Furious series of blockbuster car races. According to promotional materials, the last eight movies have brought about $ 5 billion worldwide. All the gangsters led by Vin Diesel are back, but cast newcomers John Cena and Cardi B join the chase …. Hopefully the big screen and box office are rocking things.

