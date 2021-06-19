Xiaomi confirms Mi11 Lite color variations in India before launch on June 22





Xiaomi will soon launch the Mi 11 Lite as another midrange phone in India. As we approached the June launch, 22Xiaomi decided to make fun of the device to create excitement among people. As part of the same, the company is currently looking at Mi 11 Lite color options.Also read-2021 Best Wearable Gift Ideas for Father’s Day under 5,000 rupees

It turns out that the phone is offered in three color options that we can choose from. Let’s see what they are and what the phone looks like.Read more-Another Xiaomi foldable phone with Mi MIX Fold specs coming out after October

These are the colors of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

As revealed in the tweet, the Xiaomi M1 11 Lite comes in three color variations: Tuscan Coral, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black. One is a non- classic black, while the other two options are in pastel colors and may be suitable for the current summer atmosphere.Read also-The perfect smartphone for taking photos under Rs 20,000 for Father’s Day gifts

We are very pleased to be able to release three beautiful color variations of # Mi11Lite.

Tuscan Coral Jazz Blue Vinyl Black

These colors are inspired by the Italian region, music genres and vinyl records.

Please tell me your favorite color

Released at 12:00 pm on June 22nd # LiteAndLoaded pic.twitter.com/LYOVvFAFbY

— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 18, 2021

This is similar to the color of the Mi 11 Lite 4G available on the global market. However, the name is different.

In addition, Xiaomi confirmed in another tweet that the Mi11 Lite is the slimmest phone with a thickness of 6.8mm. This is shown in comparison to a pencil that turned out to be thicker than a phone.

Features, specifications and price of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Mi11 Lite in India provides people with 4G connectivity. Nothing has been announced about whether Xiaomi will launch a 5G variant in the country.

Like the Global Variant, the smartphone comes with a combination of large and small camera housings on the back, similar to the Mi 11. The rear camera setup includes three snappers. The front has a 6.55-inch punchhole display. Based on AMOLED panel, it supports Full HD + screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chip and will feature up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the front of the camera is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel telemacro lens. The front camera will be 16 megapixels.

Backed up by a 4,250mAh battery with a 33W fast charge, it runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock, NFC, and dual speakers.

In terms of pricing, the Mi 11 Lite was expected to start at Rs 20,000. You will be able to purchase via Flipkart.







