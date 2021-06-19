Availability of Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Flipkart confirmed prior to launch in India on June 24th





Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G have been confirmed to be sold via Flipkart, an e-commerce site microsite. The phone will go on sale in India on June 24th at 12:30 pm IST. The Realme Narzo 30 was launched in Malaysia last month and its 5G model was launched in the European market the same month. Today, both 4G and 5G variations are expanding into India, joining the series Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A, which debuted in February.

A few days ago, Realme India and European CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G will be available in India on June 24th at 12:30 pm with a 32-inch Realme Smart Full HD TV. A dedicated Flipkart microsite is currently in operation and mentions some specifications. The 5G model will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Soc and the 4G variant will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. This page also includes other device specifications such as Full HD + display, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nit peak brightness, and 5,000mAh battery.

The two models were previously launched in different markets, so we have an idea of ​​what to expect from a spec perspective.

Realme Narzo 30 (Malaysia), Narzo 30 5G (Europe): Specifications

The two phones offer about the same specifications, except for the SoC, configuration, color options, and charging speed. It supports dual SIM (Nano) and runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. Both feature a 6.5-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 600 knits, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Internally, as mentioned above, the 4G model is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and the 5G model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. The 4G model was launched with a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 5G model, on the other hand, was launched with a single 4GB + 128GB option.

For photos and videos, both triple rear with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f / 2.4 portrait lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Equipped with a camera setup. f / 2.4 macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there’s a 16-megapixel camera sensor on the front of the phone. Includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack. Both models are backed up with a 5,000mAh battery, the 4G Realme Narzo 30 supports 30W fast charging, while the 5G model supports 18W fast charging.

