Refraction pointillism





The rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine has entered a new era of hope for technologies that have the potential to improve the world. The new post-pandemic story evokes a great acceleration towards a new era of technological wonders. Innovation doesn’t stop with the COVID-19 vaccine, Bruno Maes writes, breakthroughs are happening rapidly from transport and energy to medicine and science, and even currencies.

Similarly, in January of this year, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman told a rally of the Professional Convention Management Association:

No more people have access to cheap innovation tools. [] So you’ll see an explosion of innovation that is my goodness, the creative destruction of steroids. There are many new ones and the old ones will disappear faster than ever. [] The usefulness of what you know today becomes faster and obsolete as the pace of change is accelerating.

In a broader sense, according to a large expert survey by the Pew Research Center, the new normals over the next few years will be far more technology-driven, with respondents inflection points, punctuated equilibrium, and unthinkable scale. Uses terms such as, exponential process, and massive confusion. And an unprecedented challenge. At the annual flagship event on technology strategy last fall, MIT Technology Review organized a discussion on the proposal that our world has reached an inflection point.

Such hype is nothing new. MIT economists Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee argue in their 2014 book, The Second Machine Age:

Self-driving car, Jeopardy!Champion supercomputers and various useful robots have [] help[d] Impression that it was at the inflection point. [] The recent digital advances we’ve seen [] Just a small sign of what’s coming, [because] [] The nature of technological progress in the age of digital hardware, software, and networks [] Exponential, digital, and combination. [Emphasis theirs.]

Friedman himself made a similar note in his 2018 keynote on accelerating technology, stating that 2007 could be understood in time as one of the greatest technological inflections of our time. .. Around that time, Apple announced the iPhone. Google purchased YouTube and introduced the Android mobile operating system. IBM launched Watson. Amazon has released the Kindle. Satoshi Nakamoto invented Bitcoin. Airbnb was founded. Netflix has launched a video streaming service.

Recalling the image of an inflection point is the preferred device among those who want us to believe that we are in the midst of a transformation of world history. However, there are obvious problems with such discussions. They all rely on the false meaning of the central term. The actual inflection point in mathematics is the location on the curve where the value changes between positive and negative, concave or convex (or vice versa).

This is not just a technical difference. Inflection points are an objective feature of trend lines. In other words, zooming in or out on the graph does not change the perception of inflection points. In contrast, what Friedman, Brinjolfson, and McAfee describe as an inflection point is completely subjective. The innovation explosion they perceive is purely impressive. In a graph that represents exponential growth, you can specify essentially any point as an explosive.

Is the explosion value 128?

Or is it a value of 33,408?

From this point of view, we can see that the term is used to convey emphasis rather than substance. A true inflection point indicates that a downwardly sloping curve bends upwards.

In the face of this problem, refraction pointillism provides a backstop. Knee bends, or, as Brinjolfson and McAfee said, many techniques found only in science fiction are curvilinear bends that are becoming a reality in everyday life.

However, this device has the same problem. Two observers looking at the same curve may each specify a different knee, neither of which is wrong. But I have no idea where the next truly important breakthrough is on the curve. A person’s slow growth stage can be another inflection point, and yet another person’s rapid growth stage. In the case of Brinjolfson and McAfee, the central controversy is that the computer has reached the point where the curve begins to bend significantly. However, although bending is an objective characteristic of a curve, it is often a subjective judgment based on a specific viewpoint.

Infinitely and everywhere

Underpinning this broad story of digital advancement is the logic of Moore’s Law. In a 1965 paper, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore observed that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit tends to double approximately every two years. For decades, this growth rate has been backed up (although obviously it can’t last forever), and techno utopian leader Ray Kurzweil has developed his own Accelerating Change Law. .. It tends to increase exponentially (not limited to technological growth).

It is based on this assumption that the term exponent has come to be abused roughly. For those who hype a given technology, the existence of the index can be achieved regardless of whether it is a cure for cancer, colonization of Mars, or a solution to climate change with a technology that has not yet been invented. It is presented as a sufficient condition to appear imminent.

Therefore, at Infinite Progress, entrepreneur Byron Reese (not a doctor) has the data to develop medical knowledge and wisdom, as well as the technical tools that enable medical progress at an unprecedented pace. I’m proud of that. The day when mankind overcomes all illnesses and even cancer. Written in 2013, Reese concludes that in the next 20 years, he will do much more than in the previous 100 years. Then, in five years, there will be more than 20 people. Then in a year more than five of them. Given all this, do you really believe that you have a chance to get sick?

The problem, of course, is that accepting the accelerating technological advances in things like cancer does not mean that a cure is visible. The argument assumes that we already know what we need to cure cancer, even if we don’t already have that knowledge until we do it. Without that information, claims about exponential technological progress are almost as meaningless as they think. When Moore devised his law, he simply had to compare the number of transistors in an integrated circuit two years ago with the number of circuits today and estimate from it. However, even if you know the pace of your trip, you do not know when you will arrive at a destination of unknown distance.

Moreover, even if human biology is transformed into digital information processing, as Kurtzweil believes, cataloging such data does not necessarily lead to a complete understanding of complex biological phenomena. believe. After all, we already have more socio-economic data than any other society in history, but economists still can’t predict the oncoming meltdown, such as the effects of certain tax systems, etc. I can’t even agree to answer basic and seemingly empirical questions about GDP growth.

The materialization of data is undoubtedly a decisive feature of the information age. The industry as a whole is based on the assumption that more data and more data analytics will yield more fruitful results than ever before. However, the flaws in such thinking have long been apparent. As cultural critic Neil Postman argued 30 years ago, the accumulation of credible information about nature, society, and the human soul did not automatically lead to a better world. Just as there is the problem of information overload, there is also the problem of information overload that anyone trying to understand the world through Facebook or Twitter should know.

But whether you’re trying to control information (through digitization) or narrowing it down to gain insights (using AI), you’ll understand, of course, and fuse the information you get with knowledge. Is a mistake. As Postman warned, exponential growth of information can lead us into a rabbit hole without actually telling us what we need to know. Is there a lack of information on how to grow food to keep millions of people at hunger levels? He asks. Is it the lack of information that causes soaring crime rates and physical decline in our cities? Is it lacking information that the divorce rate is high and the beds in the mental hospital are overflowing?

In the world described by the Kurzweils Law of Accelerating Returns, now is always an exciting time to live (and tomorrow is always even more exciting than today). No disappointment will occur until we pause and look back on the past. At that time, it turns out that many of the previous explosions were not as important as they were written in chalk. After all, the enthusiastic declaration of the inflection point only hints at the excitement of the speaker himself. New and novel things always look special, especially when routinely prepared to expect exponential improvements and imminent breakthroughs, such as the mRNA vaccine against COVID-19.

Looking to the future, we need to recognize that this ongoing trust is a blind expression of faith, ignoring the nature of the problems that technology is expected to solve. In the case of a pandemic, humans with exponentially advancing technology fought enemies that also relied on the power of exponential functions.

The countries with the worst performance in the months prior to vaccination were those that could not grasp the effects of exponential transmission. In a recent book on Britain’s blunder on responding to the crisis, Jonathan Culvert and George Arbuthnott have decided that Boris Johnson will avoid the blockade when only a few thousand new infections occur. Shows how Britain later set up preparations for the New York Times, considered a plague island. This time it escaped the rapid arrival of vaccines, which means winning in the future competition between exponential technological advances and the tragedy of future exponential growth, whether biological or climatic. is not it.

You shouldn’t bet your future on the subjective vision of exponential technological progress and sharp knee bends, as you don’t know when or when breakthroughs will come. More importantly, if we are really in a big acceleration, it is better to pause and think about where and for what we are traveling.

Nicholas Agar is the author of How to Be Human in the Digital Economic (MIT Press). Follow him on Twitter @AgarNicholas.

Stuart Whatley is a senior editor of Project Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter @StuartWhatley.

Featured Image: Wolfgang Dvorak’s “Inflection Point” is licensed under CCBY-SA 3.0. The image is cropped and desaturated.

Banner Image: “Moore’s Law Transistor Count 1970-2020” by Max Roser and Hannah Ritchie is licensed under CC BY 4.0. The image has been cropped and the colors have changed.

