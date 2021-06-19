Samsung has patented a wild rotating camera module for foldable mobile phones





When it comes to smartphone front cameras, some brands are experimenting with different solutions to ensure that selfie cameras don’t affect the user experience. While waiting for the under-display camera to deliver satisfactory results, Samsung is probably trying to add another option to its repertoire.

South Korean tech giant has patented a completely different solution and wants to implement a rotating camera on their next foldable smartphone. From what we’ve seen, this rotating camera module is completely wild and never seen before.

A patent filed with WIPO, discovered by MySmartPrice, suggests that Samsung wants to implement a rotating camera module in future foldable phones. This camera module uses the stem to rotate up to 180 degrees, doubling the same setup as the rear camera if needed.

Samsung has been thinking about various arrangements of camera modules according to the patent document. Ideally, it should be placed on one of the edges of the device, but it can also be placed both horizontally or vertically. In addition, when you fold the device, the camera faces outwards, and when you open the device, the camera automatically rotates inward to become a selfie camera.

In the camera app, the user can change the position of the camera, but you can also use the slider to freely control the position of the camera. Ideally, this gives the user better control over the camera module and allows them to take images from different perspectives.

Weve Asus adds a similar control to the Zenfone 6 flipping camera, allowing the user to track the object back in place while tracking it with the camera.

However, Samsung’s patent suggests that the camera module has a motion sensor that can be moved and adjusted according to the placement of the device.

That said, the moving parts of the smartphone require special attention, as was the case with the original Galaxy Fold buggy hinges. In addition, it also means that the smartphone itself becomes vulnerable to dust and water. So it would be interesting to see how Samsung can pull out multiple moving parts with a foldable phone.

