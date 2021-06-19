Nintendo’s Metroid Dread makes me feel like a kid again Here’s why





E3 2021 ended earlier this week, and the star of the show for me was just a surprise announcement of Metroid Dread. Fifteen years after production, this fifth article on the mainline Metroid series (which doesn’t include Prime Trilogy) has created a joy I haven’t felt for a long time.

Despite having loved many games over the last decade, such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Ive was fed up. Sure, I’m interested in something like Elden Ring, but my general irony causes a lot of potential excitement about the new game. In fact, I hardly remember the release schedule for new games that I used to be very good at tracking. Perhaps it’s a sign of age, but I think it results in a feeling of boredom in the industry.

A few days after Nintendo’s E3 presentation, Im is still on the floor on the Metroid Dread. I’ve been trying to buy a special edition of the game, but it keeps selling out everywhere. That means I’m not alone in my joy, and I think the enthusiasm I see on social media proves that. Many people are excited about this game.

Metroid Dread: What Does That Mean For Me

Personally, Metroid Dread is more than just getting another 2D Metroid for me. Dread was the codename for the tough Metroid Fusion sequel to Game Boy Advance in the early 2000s. It was supposed to bring the series further into the sci-fi / horror territory and counter Samus with the unnamed horror, the name.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

However, Nintendo apparently canceled the project and Metroid Dread seems dead. Since then, I’ve got Metroid Prime 3, Metroid: Other M, Samus Returns (a remake of Game Boy’s Metroid II). Even after the announcement of Metroid Prime 4 in 2017, after fighting the X parasite, Samus was wondering what to do next. That experience changed her, but then Nintendo left us hanging.

Metroid dreads mean something has returned since childhood. Pursuing nostalgia as an adult, I desperately felt the same as a child. I remember the feeling I had when I played Metroid Fusion. I had a nightmare about the nightmare boss. The melting face that I see when I’m sick still bothers me, and few games have left that horror.

I knew that Nintendo often rides Metroid Dread, so I can’t believe I didn’t leak anything in advance. I’ve heard rumors about the announcement of the 2D Metroid, but to be honest, I expected it to have something to do with the Super Metroid remake, or Fusion or Zero Mission. I don’t think anyone expected the Metroid Dread to come back in 10 and a half years. I certainly didn’t.

Metroid Dread: Leaning Nostalgia

Nintendo is like Disney. It is a master who tastes nostalgia. Enthusiastic about buying a 3DS for a remake of Ocarina of the Legend of Zelda, he fought his teeth and claws to find a copy of Samus Returns. Nostalgia is part of why Nintendo still sells so many Mario and Zelda games. Our people, who grew up in these franchises, are always looking for the same feelings they felt when playing those games as children. Now we want to share those feelings with others (perhaps with our own children).

(Image credit: Nintendo)

That’s why the power of the past barely suppressed the excitement when I saw the new Metroid game on the E3 2021. I was overwhelmed and didn’t know what to do. I shouted joy, talked to my Discord friends about it, and boiled their enthusiasm on the Toms Guide Slack channel. Even my wife couldn’t escape my anger when she came back from work a few hours later.

The announcement of the Metroid Dread made me realize that I missed that feeling. When I was a boy, I was enthusiastic about watching and reading anything related to video games. E3 was my favorite time. As an adult, I never thought I could lose that passion. I still love video games. But something has been missing for years and only now I can put my finger on it.

Seeing it publish a trailer for Metroid Dreads, I suddenly became a kid again. Years of memories overflowed, and something was agitated for the first time in a long time. Maybe that’s what I needed. Metroid dreads are more than just a sequel to my beloved franchise, they mean a chance to relive those feelings from childhood.

