Scorpion adds Jobber Google local service ad booking tool





Many consider Google’s local service ads to be local game changers. One of the main reasons is the increased layer of trust we provide to consumers.

This is because local professionals need to qualify for the Google Warranty Program before they can run LSA. This program requires service professionals to undergo a background check. As a result, Google guarantees performance improvements of up to $ 2,000. Second, because LSA is a pay-per-lead model, LSA is an affordable alternative to pay-per-click for local service professionals.

LSAs are also ranked based on reviews and proximity. This is perfect for consumers. It also rewards service professionals by providing a quality customer experience.

Two companies devoted to the areas of local services and home services have announced an integration agreement with Google that includes a new booking solution associated with local services advertising. This new feature may help local service professionals convert more leads. And that’s another sign that Google is increasingly processing transactions without leaving the environment.

Scorpion, a digital marketing platform, announced last week that it will be the first full-service agency to offer Google’s ability to book local service ads. This tool allows guaranteed service professionals to offer reservations to their customers. This feature is provided by Reserve with Google.

New Scorpion CEO talks about retention, growth and silicon slopes

Mikel Certudi, Scorpion’s Chief Revenue Officer, said: “This strategic partnership demonstrates our dedication to making it happen, and we are pleased to offer our customers new features that will have a positive impact on their revenue and the communities that serve them. . “

Jobber deploys similar integration

In May, the business management platform Jobber also signed a deal with Google using a scheduling tool. Here’s how Jobber summarizes transactions:

By integrating with Google’s local service ads, Jobber customers such as HVAC technicians, home cleaners, landscapers and plumbers can more attract new local customers looking for services in their area. I will. The service provider only pays if the customer booked a job through advertising.

Jobber is like a professional super app for services. The company’s platform provides messaging, payments, project management, CRM, route optimization and more. Two partners with very different backgrounds launched Jobber in 2011. One founder was a software developer. Another painter. I can’t imagine a better combination for building a product that addresses the real problems of a service provider.

SMB SaaS veteran Gale Goodman joins Jobber’s board of directors

Jobber co-founder and CEO Sam Pillar said that many small business owners are out all day and unable to respond quickly to new leads, resulting in lost revenue and a poor customer experience. Stated.

By integrating with Google’s local service ads, Jobber users don’t have to worry about missing bottlenecks in the booking process or high-quality leads. Instead, you can automatically book a new job in your calendar. This integration also allows homeowners to make the booking process easier and more up-to-date, giving them the confidence to book services.

