Smart Columbus will continue as an innovation lab after the challenge is completed





Grant helped Columbus emerge as the fastest growing city in the Midwest for EV adoption

Columbus, Ohio reports that it has completed a smart city challenge that connects residents and opportunities with mobility technologies such as self-driving cars, connected cars, electric vehicles, and app-based mobility tools.

The project was funded by the Smart City Challenge Awards from the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the Paul G Allen Family Foundation for $ 50 million and a city, state, and county cost share of $ 19 million.

New mobility technology

The development of a new mobility technology portfolio is undertaken to demonstrate how safer, cleaner and more equitable transportation can create opportunities for Columbus residents and help prepare the region for the future. Did.

Once the Challenge Grant is complete, the City of Columbus and the Columbus Partnership today announced that Smart Columbus will be maintained as an agile and collaborative innovation lab.

Organizations explore how mobility innovation, climate technology, digitization, and other new technologies can help address complex social issues, respond to turmoil, and create economic opportunities.

“Through the Smart City Challenge, we have been a leader in the introduction of new mobility technologies, but we have never been interested in technology for technology. These innovations are the prosperity of our community. Helped pregnant women access health care and food, distribute food and masks to their neighbors in need, and help essential workers get to work during the pandemic, “said Andrew Ginther, Mayor of Columbus. Ginther says.

“Our leadership in defining the future of the city is city play on how to work with residents, technology providers and community partners to deploy technologies that can have a lasting impact on the community. I also created a book. “

“Working with the community to deploy technology can address some of the most pressing challenges. Smart Columbus is a mobility innovation, climate technology, digitization and other new technologies that address complex social issues. We will continue to investigate how it can help respond to the turmoil and create economic opportunities. “

The main findings from the city executive summary and final report are:

Linden LEAP – the country’s first daily public self-driving shuttle in a residential area – transported about 130,000 meals and 15,000 masks from the St. Stevens Community House to a troubled neighbor during a pandemic. This helps travelers plan. Pay for travel throughout central Ohio using one or more modes of transportation, including buses, ride hailing, carpools, bicycles, scooters, taxis, private cars or bicycles. It has been downloaded over 1,000 times and supports 447 trips in a pandemic. Pivot users have reported ease of travel between different modes of transport, travel times, distances and flexibility. More than 1,000 vehicles participated in the connected car environment, and the vehicles were able to “talk” to each other and collided with 85 intersections. Central Ohio. This technology has improved emergency response times in the school zone during the demonstration and slowed down participants. The Ohio State University calculated its investment from the implementation of the USDOT Awards, generating an estimated total Metropolitan Products (GMP) of $ 173.39 million and creating or inducing 2,366 jobs. Work and 3,000 additional healthcare services within 30 minutes than using the travel planning tools that existed before the introduction of the Smart Columbus project.

“Through the implementation of the Smart City Challenge, Columbus has shown how innovative and influential transportation solutions can help residents live their best lives,” said Columbus City’s Smart Columbus Program Manager. Mandibishop says.

Mobility behavior

Five of the eight granted projects (Pivot, ParkColumbus, Smart Mobility Hub, Connected Car Environment, Smart Columbus Operating System) will be maintained by the City of Columbus beyond the grant period to make new mobility tools available. Become. Columbus travelers as mobility behavior rebounds after a pandemic.

In May 2020, Columbus signed a $ 10 million Smart City Challenge Grant from the Paul G Allen Family Foundation.

Expanding the grant’s decarbonization vision, the city of Columbus recently announced a climate action plan aimed at climate neutrality by 2050. The Columbus Partnership has launched a joint energy purchasing program to help large companies and industry buyers accelerate the transition to cleanliness. energy.

