Mi Mix 4 leaks with SD888, 120W fast charge.May arrive in the third quarter of this year





Release Date: Saturday, June 19, 2021 12:07 [IST]

The Mi Mix 4, the successor to the Mi Mix 3, is reported to be under development. Its predecessor, Mi Mix 3, was launched in 2019 as Xiaomi’s first 5G-enabled device. Well, the latest leak revealed future smartphone prices and some features.

What’s more, the flagship device is rumored to be available in the third quarter of this year. But there is no official word for this. The new leak occurs through a Chinese user who posted to Weibo. According to Leak, the Mi Mix 4 offers the ultimate full-screen experience with an under-display front camera.

Mi Mix 4: What do you expect?

The Mi Mix 4 is said to have flagship-grade features such as the Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone is also said to come with a 120W wired fast charge introduced on the Mi 10 Ultra smartphone. It is said that it only takes 23 minutes to fully charge the battery.

The leak also suggests that the Mi Mix 4 display panel may not have a 2K + screen resolution. Instead, we ship a specially customized high-resolution display that has better display effects than 1080p screens. Mobile phones may also have a 4-frame, perfectly equal width design that provides a great viewing experience. Other features of the phone are still unknown at this time. We hope to see more of the same information in the coming days.

Expected price of Mi Mix 4

Leak also added the price of future smartphones. However, the exact price of the phone has not been disclosed. This just suggests that the next Mi Mix 4 will be more expensive than the existing Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone. Mi 11 Ultra is sold in India at Rs. 69,990 for the 12GB + 256GB model. With this in mind, the cost of the Mi Mix 4 is expected to exceed Rs. 70,000.

If this turns out to be true, the cell phone is well worth the offer. In addition, with a customized high-definition display and flagship processor, Mix 4 competes with smartphones such as the Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

