MLB The Show 21 Update 1.09 Patch Notes





Update 1.09 for MLB The Show 21 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows:

The new MLB The Show 21 update will be rolled out on June 19th at 4am PST. The PS4 version number is 1.09 and 1.009 if you have a PS5 copy of the game. If you’re using the game on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, the patch number is 1.0.0.53.

No new content has been announced, but various fixes have been made to online games and other game modes. The online mode fix should give you a slightly better multiplayer experience than before. There is also a note about user-generated content.

You can read the entire patch notes listed below.

MLB The Show 211.09 Patch Notes General All versions of Legends Ivan Rodriguez, Johnny Bench, and Gary Carter have a pop-time habit. Note: This habit will appear in the Player Items tab after the content has been expanded on 6/22/21. (Around noon PT) ONLINE HEAD TO HEAD Opponents are X (PlayStation) / A (PlayStation) / A (PlayStation) / A (PlayStation) / A (PlayStation) / A (PlayStation) / A (PlayStation) / A (PlayStation) ) / A (PlayStation) / A (PlayStation) / A (PlayStation) / A (Xbox) Fixed a rare crash that could occur when exiting Showdown from the program menu Pause after pitcher injury Fixed an issue that could trap players in the menu Friendly Quit Accept button from Square (PlayStation) / X (Xbox) to X (PlayStation) / A (Xbox) Batter hits the pitch during a slow bunt attempt Fixed an issue where runners would get a free base when stealing. Fixed a bug where the player would freeze if the user intentionally walked multiple times.Some to get off with the batter and throw to h

There are no hits or gameplay balance changes in this update.

The appearance of the stadium plate is now visible on the American Family Field and Busch Stadium Jumbotron Fixed an issue where the ball would slip through the walls of Angel Stadium A collision issue around the foul pole on the left field of the American Family Field Has been fixed. The ball is warped back to the stadium ROAD TO THE SHOW Statistics generated by various modifications and adjustment simulations made to the locker room cameras and presentations will no longer count towards the progress of the program. Notable statistics are now displayed on Jumbotron.The FRANCHISE default stadium image on the injured list at the end of the season[スタジアムの割り当て]Fixed an issue that appeared in the menu.Became some trade-eligible players in player search[トレードを行う]Fixed an issue where options were not displayed. The first game in the second half of the screenAA season was mistakenly called the Opening Day UI.Post-Game Mission List Scrollable to show all ongoing missions, no longer show missions for programs that have already been completed No lower ticker will appear in the game’s quick menu Post-game high Pause menu no longer pops up during light reel Various other UI tweaks and fixes Various other crash fixes Various updates to PlaybyPlay commentary

If you want to know more about this patch, please visit the official website. The developer also wanted to tell the player something about the user content created. The following message warns the player not to do this, as there are some offensive images uploaded recently. You can read the entire announcement below.

“Since the launch of MLB, Show 21 has seen some absolutely amazing content created in the logo and stadium vault. Each year, it’s created at an awe-inspiring level of detail through the studio. There are some truly passionate and talented creators in our community who love to see how they further promote content creation tools each year.

Unfortunately, we also saw some rude works. It’s important to note that this type of content doesn’t exist in MLB The Show, so we’ve removed many of these works so far, and access to MLB The Show from accounts that posted such unacceptable content. Was canceled.

Many of these bad works have drawn our attention with reports from our devoted community, and we are forever grateful for that.

On behalf of everyone here at San Diego Studios, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone in the community for removing such rude and offensive content and continuing to help make MLB The Show a great place to play. .. “

MLB The Show 21 has been released for the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

-Updated on this article: June 19, 2021

