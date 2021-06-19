Kena: The Bridge of Spirits plays it safely and it’s ok





Kena: The Bridge of Spirits was one of the first games I saw on the PS5. As a result, fans have been waiting for more than a year to rule Kena and guide her through a fantasy world inspired by East Asian mythology. During the Tribeca Film Festival, I had the opportunity to experience Kena in person and fully enjoy this energetic action game that debuted on both PS5 and PC on August 24th.

My demo consisted of an hour of gameplay from what appeared to be an early part of the adventure. As the title of the game shows, I dominated Kena. It is a teenage girl who has the ability to communicate with the spirit world. Unique Avatar: Has the atmosphere of the Last Airbender. Kena wields a magic wand and acts as a medium between the human world and the more fantastic world. And like Avatar, the Kena: Spirits Bridge is inspired by East Asian folklore in its visuals, settings and stories.

Example: The demo begins with Kena agreeing to track down the lost spirit named Taro. Only she can see the two mischievous Saiyans and Beni who know the way to the house of the Sage Ruth. To find Taro’s footsteps, she stands on a font of spiritual energy and wears a captivating fox mask. Kena: The Bridge of Spirits has a set of magical rules that govern the world, and internalizing the world building of the game is a big part of the adventure.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits gameplay

(Image credit: Ember Lab)

When it comes to gameplay, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a traditional action / adventure title. The first thing I had to do was find a way to Ruth’s house far away. As I entered the forest, I noticed a precursory red flower blocking the road. To get rid of them, I need to learn two important skills: repelling enemies and taking advantage of corruption.

First of all, fighting in Kena is very easy. The red flowers you encounter regularly produce different types of enemies. The basic breed uses shafts and shields and requires either a light or heavy attack by staff to defeat. Larger enemies can cast long-range spells at you and require the use of blocking, evasion, or corruption.

Corruption is Kenna’s most creative gameplay mechanic, although it has a transient similarity to Nintendo’s Pikmin. As Kena explores the world, she recruits small, cute, shadowy creatures collectively known as corruption. Out of combat, they can help her solve puzzles by breaking barriers and manipulating distant objects. In combat, Kena’s only way to destroy the red flowers that spawn enemies. They can also paralyze stronger enemies, but combat can be a balancing act between staying alive using corruption and ending combat using corruption. there is.

Corruption is a creative touch, but if you’ve played action-adventure titles from the PS2 era to the present, the rest of Kena’s gameplay should be pretty familiar. After my first few combat sessions, the map was opened on a series of isolated rocky shelves, and I had to head to Ruth’s house. You can also double-jump, shimmy across shelves, and use Rot to stabilize the platform for a short time. Again, there’s nothing groundbreaking, but everything works fine.

From there, the demo proceeded as usual. Ruth’s house was overtaken by a malicious red flower and required a short trip to a nearby cave (preceded by a very frustrating combat section; Kena couldn’t get many hits and was in combat. Her healing ability is limited). There, I met my first boss, the terrifying kappa demon. I dodged his projectile, repelled his minions, used corruption to paralyze him, and took minutes to undermine his health.

Kena: The outlook for the Spirits Bridge

There is another feature to end the demo after rescuing Rusu. That is to turn the staff into a bow and arrow. After some increasingly difficult target practice sections, I started testing my skills against Wood Knight bosses: very resistant to melee attacks, but vulnerable to the whole body. It is a monster that had a yellow crystal. By sniping with a bow, I was able to neutralize and defeat it with a few hits.

This is the end of the demo. Save for a few minutes, explore Rusu’s home and try out the upgrade system. Defeat enemies and explore the environment to get different types of currencies for new staff and bow abilities. You can also find well-hidden Rot upgrades. This will allow you to use that ability more often.

(Image credit: Ember Lab)

After playing for about an hour, the most memorable thing about Kena: Bridge of Spirits was how customary it was. The story and setting seem promising, and it’s encouraging to see such ambitious work from a small studio like Ember Lab. But I’m wondering if gamers will approach Kena from that perspective, or treat it as dedicated to the next essential PS5 console.

In any case, Kena seems worth checking out for action / adventure fans, especially those who want something for the family. This may be the next best thing, as we’ve never really got the amazing Avatar: The Last Airbender Boy Anne.

