Battlegrounds Mobile available in India: Download method, similarity to PUBG, other important details you need to know





Korean video game developer Krafton has announced early access to the Battlegrounds Mobile game in India. An early access version of the game was released on the Google Play Store on June 17th. It is available to Indian players who pre-registered for the game a few months ago. Krafton has confirmed that the Early Access version has won over 5 million downloads in just two days.

For those unfamiliar, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile in India. On September 2, 2020, the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile along with another 117 Chinese apps following a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Garwan Valley. The center claimed that the PUBG app and other banned Chinese apps, including TikTok, were engaged in activities that undermine national sovereignty and integrity, defense and security. In particular, PUBG was owned by the Chinese version of Tencent, while PUBG was owned by PUBG Corporation, so only the mobile version of PUBG was banned. Shortly after the ban was announced, PUBG Corporation robbed Chinese company Tencent of the rights to publish the game.

However, in December 2020, Krafton confirmed the launch of an Indian version of PUBG Mobile called PUBG Mobile India. South Korean developers have also addressed concerns raised by the Government of India and ensured that the security and privacy of Indian gamers is a top priority. A few months later, Kraft abolished PUBG and announced Battlegrounds Mobile India, a rebranded version of the named app.

Now that Early Access to the game has begun, here are some important details you need to know

You can download the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play store. The official version of the game has not yet been announced, but users can access the game by joining the beta program. Craft says it will open slots today as well, so if the site shows that the beta program is full, you can try it in a few hours.

To download the beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, you must first visit the Google Play store and then visit the Battlegrounds Mobile India test page. When you open the link, there is a button that says Become a tester. Click.

If you already have the Battlegrounds Mobile India app installed, you will receive app updates. If you don’t have the app, download it from the Google Play store and wait for updates. Once downloaded, you can log in and play the game. You can uninstall the beta version and switch to the public version if available. Make sure to download the game only from the Google Play Store option shared on confirmed social pages and official websites.

The game is currently in beta mode, during which Krafton fixes bugs and glitches encountered by early testers. Krafton will only publish the public version of the app after optimizing the game according to your feedback. Korean developers may release a public version of the app in the coming weeks.

Players who already have an early access version of the game have noticed many similarities between PUBG and Battlegrounds Mobile. Similarities were unavoidable as the game was just a rebranded version of PUBG Mobile. In-game components such as maps, weapons, and costumes are similar to what you’ve already seen in PUBG.

Battlegrounds Mobile games are believed to have the same user interface gameplay options as before, including Battle Royale and Team Deathmatch.

PUBG Mobile players can also transfer data to Battlegrounds Mobile if they use the same login credentials to log in to Battlegrounds. So basically, you can log in from the same Facebook, Twitter, or Google Play account to submit unlocked weapons, costumes, and in-game purchases made in the previous game.

As far as the difference is concerned, Krafton tried to make the game less violent than the original PUBG Mobile. Instead of red blood, the player sheds leaves and green blood. Words such as Kill are not used. Monica has been replaced by the word Finish. If you play the game for a long time, the app will repeatedly send you warnings. Before signing in, the game asks if you are 18 years old. But even if the person is lying about his age, there is no other way to cross-check.

Battlegrounds Mobile India runs on smartphones running Android 5.1.1 or later. The device must have at least 2GB of RAM to run the game.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos