Guilty Gear Strive (PS5) Review





Guilty Gear has always been very underrated as a fighting game series. The franchise, which first punched the original PlayStation in 1998, has steadily accumulated an incredibly loyal fan base over the past few decades, but couldn’t break the mainstream crowd any further. did. And that’s really disappointing. Because Guilty Gear, at least in its recent form, should be respected for its artistic achievements and compelling gameplay.

Most fighting games avoid dramatic changes as you move from one installment to the next. For example, Tekken has never actually changed the added core mechanics or evolved them in the process of the seven mainline titles. This is pretty much the case with Guilty Gear, but Strive has made significant system-level changes compared to its predecessor, Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2.

Guilty Gear Strive is specially designed to break down barriers and bring a more welcoming incarnation. With stunning visuals and more accessible gameplay, Strive seeks to walk the very fine lines between appealing to newcomers and satisfying established hardcore viewers. Represents a new direction for.

Guilty Gear Tribe still feels like Guilty Gear, but it’s definitely another kind of Guilty Gear. Rev2, mentioned above, is a very dense fighting game, boasting layers on top of a layer of technical depth. Great for Guilty Gear veterans and daunting for new players.

However, the lack of depth in Strive means that it is absurd to welcome at the surface level. At the time of writing this review, it’s clearly still in its infancy, but higher levels of play complexity have already begun to blossom. There is still a lot to learn about the mechanisms that can be used to cancel inside and outside of various movements between character-specific battles and the use of Roman Cancel.

Guilty Gear Strive, on the other hand, is much easier to access. For starters, it’s a game with much higher damage than Rev 2. This means that the character is less physically fit and the battle is generally much faster. As a result, less emphasis is placed on complex combo combos that require skillful fingers and extensive knowledge of the various mechanics of the game. Beginners can dive into Strive and quickly do a lot of damage with its easy-to-use and cool-looking movements. This is an important hook for modern fighting games.

But for now, Strive’s most important success is that it feels great to play. It may not be as fast, enthusiastic and cramping as Rev 2, but it feels great for the boy to land a large old counter-hit square on his opponent’s face. Animations, sparks, crunchy sound effects, and their glory.

Indeed, Guilty Gear Strive is a ridiculously cool game. Its simple Arc System Works is the most impressive release to date, and if you already have something like Rev 2, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy Versus, it says so much. I think it’s easy to claim that Strive is the best looking fighting game ever. From pure white character design to the stunning graphic techniques used by developers, Strive is a visual wonder. Even if you’re not interested in fighting games at all, you can watch Strive move and be in awe of its artistic achievements.

And visuals are what fighting games need to nail. Marvel vs. Capcom: Don’t remember Infinite. Arc System Works is pushing the boundaries with Strive and deserves praise. Fortunately, Strive also has gameplay to back up its artistry. So it’s very easy to spend time learning different characters and strategies. By the way, the Strives character list isn’t that big at launch, but there are only 15 fighters to choose from, but they’re all well-designed and have a variety of charms and playstyles. Most return characters that hold the overall approach from previous games and many special attacks, but due to the changed combo system, just press the same button you were pressing in Rev2. You can’t expect similar results.

This is one of Strives’ biggest and perhaps the place where the most controversial changes go into the equation. The classic Xrd title, the Gatling Combo, has been watered down to a large extent. Basically, Gatling allowed players to combine all kinds of attacks to create unique combo strings, and there was a lot of fun finding the best route to do the most damage. In Strive, the combo is much less free-form and chooses a route set to (almost) stones. In the pursuit of accessibility, there is an undeniable loss of creativity here, and that decision does not work particularly well with some Guilty Gear Die Hard. That said, the Strives Roman Cancel system, tuned for more flexibility, replaces another kind of creativity. Again, because it’s a higher-damage game, Strives’ more grounded mechanics actually work very well. Again, Strive is still Guilty Gear, but it’s not Xrd, and as long as expectations are backed up, that’s perfectly fine.

Now let’s talk about Strives online play. The quality of net code, which is a central element of modern fighters, can make fighting games successful or even break. In the case of Strives, this is where competition is ashamed. Simply put, Arc System Works has implemented the best fighting game net code I’ve ever experienced. We played against the Japanese people and the connection was incredibly smooth. Playing against a player near your house is like playing locally. This is arguably the new standard for future fighting games. Without becoming too technical, the unparalleled benefits of rollback net code have been explained for years by key members of the fighting gaming community. And with Strive, these benefits become very clear. Once you try it, you can’t go back. With outstanding net code, Strive enjoys the joy of playing online, whether or not you play against friends and strangers around the world. So it’s a shame that Strives’ avatar-based lobby system feels very unintuitive. You can avoid it by looking for an opponent in training mode, but it’s an unnecessary obstacle, especially if the match itself isn’t too much of a hassle.

When it comes to Strives single player offerings, it’s not bad, but it’s not great either. Its arcade and CPU modes are pretty standard (except for the former ridiculously cheap secret boss), which is about as good as it gets. There is also a full story mode, but as with the Xrd game, it’s completely cinematic. To be fair, that incredibly well-made part is really there by watching high-quality anime, but unless you’re deeply involved in Guilty Gear folklore, you’re ready to be completely lost in the details. please do. Our biggest problem with Strives single player mode is that playing them gives you little reward. In-game money can be used for fishing that basically rolls random items such as avatar cosmetics, concept art, and old game music tracks. There are many things to unlock, but the amount of money you collect from single-player mode is puzzling.

As a context, fighting online and raising the rank of selected characters can make thousands of dollars in-game. Do you want to defeat 20 opponents straight in survival mode? $ 30. Do you play against the CPU? Zero dollar. Do you want to play arcade mode with your favorite character? Zero dollar. I understand the impetus for playing online, but I don’t know why players are punished for playing alone and learning the details of the game at their own pace. The mysterious decision to consider Strives positioning as a more accessible Guilty Gear. Finally, we need to mention the Strives soundtrack. Because this is an absolute collection of bangers. The series has the most instrumentally diverse scores to date, yet its core has a fast-growing heavy rock. Every character has its own theme, and overall, the soundtrack connects the title’s artistic vision. It’s an old joke among players who say that Guilty Gear’s soundtrack comes with free games. Music is certainly an outstanding feature in Strive, especially since it also includes a catalog of tracks from previous titles.

