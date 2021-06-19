Sophisticated technique of Swiss scientists used in MRI scans





His language skills have finally developed and he has shown his promise to play the cello. Then, at the age of 13, he discovered in the attic of his family: a box of chemicals left by his deceased uncle. He started experimenting and started reading whatever he found about chemistry. This is an obsession that leads to a career.

Dr. Ernst was awarded the 1991 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his contributions to nuclear magnetic resonance. Nuclear magnetic resonance is the most well-known technique used by physicians in MRI scanners today and allows for a detailed view of the body. This technique can also be applied to the analysis of complex molecules and how they interact. It provides tools for developing medicines and vaccines, and for determining the molecular composition of foods and other items. It can also be used to determine the origin of the olives used to make a particular batch of olive oil.

Dr. Ernst, who died on June 4, at the age of 87, was built on early research by scientists such as Isidor Isaac Rabbi, Felix Bloch, and Edward Mills Purcell. This technique involves manipulating subatomic particles by exposing them to magnetic and radio waves. The movement of particles in response to these stimuli produces radio waves that can be analyzed to clarify the structure of the molecule and its movement.

When Dr. Ernst was introduced to early magnetic resonance devices in the late 1950s, they were too late to be very practical. In the 1960s, I discovered with my American colleague Weston Anderson that using short, strong radio pulses could provide more detailed information about the molecule. Dr. Ernst also applied a mathematical method known as the Fourier transform to quickly analyze the wobbling of elementary particles caused by these pulses.

These findings have led to much faster devices. He later extended this method along two dimensions to allow analysis of larger molecules, paving the way for modern MRI.

The progress was like turning a propeller plane into a jet airliner, “said Professor Rafael Bruschweiler of The Ohio State University, who worked with Dr. Ernst in the 1980s and 1990s.

In a 2001 interview, Dr. Ernst described himself as a tool maker. I wanted to give others these abilities to solve problems. “

Dr. Ernst was dozing on a Pan Am flight from Moscow to New York in October 1991, when the captain of the airliner approached him. The chemist was initially frustrated by being shaken from sleep, but was delighted to learn that he had just won the Nobel Prize. Five flight attendants took pictures with him.

He had a playful sense of humor. After giving an overview of technology for students at Northeastern University in 2014, he said: You can also get prizes. “

Richard Robert Ernst, the oldest of the three children, was born on August 14, 1933 in Winterthur, where his father taught architecture at an industrial high school. He hated studying languages, so he later remembered school as an era of mental and intellectual torture. As for chemistry, he read all the books he could find, including the unreliable 19th century books he found at home.

After enrolling in the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology known as ETH Zurich, I was disappointed that students had to remember countless facts that even a professor could not understand. He studied in a book and met a young professor. Hans H. Gnthard led him to a PhD in a new field of nuclear magnetic resonance.

By the time he finished writing his treatise in 1962, he wrote later, he was skeptical of the usefulness of the technique and felt like an artist balancing on a high rope without an interested audience. It was.

At a musical gathering, he met his teacher, Magdalena Kielholtz, and married in 1963. The newlyweds moved to Palo Alto, California, where Dr. Ernst worked at Varian Associates with Dr. Anderson, a physicist educated at Stanford University. Varian showed little interest in the patents they had acquired, but their work eventually urged other companies to make commercially successful magnetic resonance devices.

Dr. Ernst left Varian in 1968 and continued his research as a professor at ETH Zurich. On his way home, he stopped in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, where he was fascinated by the Tibetan paintings he found on the market. For the rest of his life, he collected and studied paintings of Tibetan scrolls known as Thangka.

He advised other scientists to think of artistic interests as a way to escape their technical ruts and perhaps gain broader insights. Fascinated by Tibetan art, he began to study Central Asian cultural history, Buddhism, painting techniques, pigment analysis, and the preservation and restoration of paintings. I really found a bridge between science and art. “

Dr. Ernst has survived by his wife and three children. The biographical memo he wrote after winning Nobel thanked his wife for sticking to him despite all the problems of marrying an unpredictable tempered and selfish workaholic. “

