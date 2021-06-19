Best Phones to Buy in June 2021: Check out the list of all-purpose smartphones starting at Rs 18,999





Nowadays, you can get a great performance-oriented smartphone at a reasonable price. Brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme and Poco offer some great options in the price range of 30,000 rupees. So if you’re looking for a great smartphone in this price range, check out the list below.

The phones below can also offer excellent camera performance and battery life. These smartphones will give you a versatile experience. This list includes smartphones such as the Poco X3 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, and Realme X7 Pro.

Best Phones to Buy in June 2021: List of All-Purpose Smartphones Starting at Rs 18,999

Poco X3 Pro, 18,999 rupees

Today, the Poco X3 Pro is one of the best midrange smartphones on the market. It is equipped with the extremely powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and also has a large capacity battery of 5,160mAh. With this phone, users can get stable performance so they don’t have to worry about this department. The company ships a 33W quick charger with its smartphone. The device offers a 6.67-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with dual speakers and a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. PocoX3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10i, Rs 20,999

Or, if you want better camera performance, you can buy the Mi10i. Both Poco X3 Pro and Mi 10i come with MIUI. The Xiaomi Mi 10i draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is slightly less powerful than the Snapdragon 860 SoC. With the Mi 10i, Xiaomi offers a huge 6.67-inch Full HD + LCD display. The panel supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10 +. The back camera setup features a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor and provides excellent camera shots. The Mi 10i 5G has a 4,820mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE, 22,999 rupees

The OnePlus Nord CE is another great midrange phone that can be purchased for Rs 22,999. You can get a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model for the same price. The OnePlus Nord CE5G runs on OxygenOS 11 and features a 6.43-inch Full HD + AMOLED display. Inside, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G. For photos, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with electronic image stabilization (EIS). On the front is a 16MP Sony IMX471 self-camera with f / 2.45 lens and EIS support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and a super linear speaker that supports noise cancellation. It has a 4,500mAh battery that supports a 30W charger.

Realme X7 Pro 5G, 29,999 rupees

The Realme X7 Pro is a better smartphone than the Realme X7 Pro in the price range of 30,000 rupees. This is one of the best 5G phones and offers excellent performance. It is equipped with MediaTek’s flagship 7nm Dimensity 1000+ processor. Realme X7 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. HDR10 + is not supported. On the back is a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie sensor. The device, like the Mi 10i smartphone, has stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Also available is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The price of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 29,999 rupees in India.

Vivo V20 Pro, 29,990 rupees

The Vivo V20 Pro is a versatile smartphone, priced at Rs 29,990. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, similar to the original OnePlus Nord phone. Midrange 5G phones come with a 6.44 inch FHD + display. However, high refresh rates are not supported and the device has a 60Hz panel. There are three cameras on the back, one of which is a 64MP sensor. For selfies, you can use a 44MP + 8MP dual front camera. These cameras can provide excellent selfies and videos. The Vivo V20 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery that supports a 33W quick charger.

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Rs 29,999

The Xiaomi Mi 11X is equipped with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The same chip also powers the OnePlus 9R smartphone, which sells for Rs 39,999. This device offers excellent performance and you won’t have any problems playing graphics-intensive games. The handset features a large 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also has a stereo speaker that supports 33W fast charging and a 4,520mAh battery.

