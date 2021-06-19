Resident Evil Village DLC confirmed by Capcom





Resident Evil Village, released last month, seems to be really liked by many, including us here at Digital Spy, and Capcom has announced that DLC work has begun.

Capcom announced at the E3 showcase last week (via PC Gamer): “Due to popular demand, the development of additional DLC for Resident Evil Village has just begun. More on this later.”

Capcom

And that was it, there was no hint as to what the DLC is or the purpose of the release window. There is nothing. To be fair, this year’s entire E3 was considered overwhelming.

The DLC wonders if it will focus on Lady Dimitresk, who has become a breakout character in the game thanks to the trailer and the revelation that she is very tall (people are really tall for some reason). I was crazy about it).

But she didn’t really participate in the game so much, so it’s good to take advantage of that “popular demand”.

Capcom

Of course, Capcom may have already planned the DLC long ago, and it has just approved the DLC as it could move in directions other than Dimitresk due to strong sales. We just have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, the pack-in online game “Resident Evil RE: Verse” is scheduled to appear in July.

Resident Evil Village is available for PS4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS and PC.

Interested in Digital Spy's Weekly Newsletter? Sign up and send directly to your inbox. Also, don't forget to join this Facebook group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.

This content is created and maintained by third parties and imported into this page so that users can provide their email address. For more information on this and similar content, please visit piano.io.

