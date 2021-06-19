Carl Pei’s Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earphone Delay. Come to “the second half of this summer”





OnePlus co-founder CarlPay New Venture, Nothing’s First Product-Sky Ears 1Pay said in a tweet on Friday, June 18th that TWS earphones were delayed. The first product of the OnePlus executive company was scheduled to debut in June of this year, Pay said in a tweet: Ear1True wireless earphones will be available shortly after summer. “We’re approaching the finish line and we still have some finalization left, so we won’t be releasing Nothing Ear 1 later this summer,” he said.

The first product is not Ear1’s true wireless earphones. The founder said there was nothing “close to the finish line” and there was still some work to be done. Previously, the company made fun of true wireless earphones that combined transparency, iconic form, and sophisticated, functional notebooks. Ear 1 is expected to have a different design than what you’re used to with true wireless earphones. “This is the starting point for defining the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that carries our products. The service over the next few years,” he said.

A month ago, we announced that the year (1) will be released in June. It’s approaching the finish line and there’s still finalization left. Ears (1) will come out shortly after this summer about this @nothing. Your support and patience mean the world to us. There will be an update soon!Karl Pay (@getpeid) June 18, 2021

In January, Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei officially announced his new technology venture called Nothing. The idea behind London-based Nothing seems simple. It’s about refreshing the tech space, which is actually a pretty mediocre exercise.

