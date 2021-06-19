Mi11 Lite color options revealed by Xiaomi prior to launch in India on June 22





The Mi 11 Lite color options were announced prior to their launch in India on June 22nd. Xiaomi India used Twitter to share three color options for the phone to go on sale. We also shared a short video showing the design of the back panel of the phone in three colors. The Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G variants were launched in the European market in March and currently only the 4G variants are expected to come to India. As the name implies, Mi 11 Lite is a tone-down version of Mi 11 and has not yet entered the Indian market.

Through a tweet, Xiaomi India shared that Mi 11 Lite will be available in three color options: Jazz Blue, Tuscan Coral and Vinyl Black. He added that the three colors were inspired by the genre of music, the Italian region and the vinyl, respectively. The video shows the back panel of the phone with three color options. It also shows a triple rear camera setup.

The Mi 11 Lite will be available in India on June 22nd at 12:00 pm (noon). Sold via flipkart. In particular, the Mi 11 Lite 4G model launched on the European market was available in Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue and Peach Pink colors.

The company doesn’t share the price and specs of the Mi 11 Lite, but with its launch in Europe, you’ll see what you can expect.

Mi 11 Lite 4G Price in India (Forecast)

The Mi 11 Lite starts at € 299 and is for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variants. There is also a 6GB + 128GB storage option, but the price is unknown. Indian pricing for phones is usually lower than European pricing. Therefore, Mi 11 Lite is expected to be priced below Rupees in India. 25,000.

Mi 11 Lite 4G (European version) specifications

The Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with peak brightness of 800 nits, refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, it is paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For photos and videos, the Mi 11 Lite has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f / 2.2 lens, and a 5-megapixel. Is installed. TeleMacro sensor with f / 2.4 aperture. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie with an f / 2.45 aperture.

Connection options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The sensors on the Mi 11 Lite 4G include proximity sensors, ambient light sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, electronic compasses, linear motors and IR blasters. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side. The phone has a 4,250mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Mi 11 Lite 4G measures 160.53×75.73×6.81mm and weighs only 157 grams.

