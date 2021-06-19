17 deals on apps and software not found on Amazon, such as Blinkist and Parallels Pro





No matter how huge your inventory is, you can’t find everything on Amazon. Take these apps, software, and subscription services as examples.

From apps like Parallels Pro that improve work efficiency and productivity to apps like Blinkist that enhance entertainment after the day’s logoff, you’re bound to find these deals on Amazon. Sell ​​them for a limited time and streamline your life.

You don’t have to be a designer to create great designs. In fact, with over 1.2 million curated images, 120 free fonts, and 30,000 design templates, Design Wizard Pro lets you create professional-quality designs for any purpose in minutes. Worth $ 599, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $ 39 for a limited time.

Pinstriped is designed to structure and goal-oriented conversations at work. This is essential when working from home. With just a click, you can organize discussion points, record decisions and action items, and share content seamlessly. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription for only $ 39.99 (usually $ 300).

The software uses advanced AI to optimize rsum and ensure that it passes the algorithms of the applicant tracking system. For a limited time, you can get a professional lifetime subscription for only $ 29 (equivalent to $ 540).

Regain control of your digital life online with full security and anonymity through VPN Unlimited, PC Mags Top VPN, and Laptop Review Pros Best VPN for Laptop. With no speed or bandwidth restrictions, you can enjoy full browsing speeds without geographic restrictions or vulnerabilities. You can sign up for a lifetime subscription of $ 39.99 for a limited time, usually for $ 199.

Use Cyclonis to lock a large number of account passwords and store them in your personal safe. The password manager is protected by AES-256 encryption and also helps to automatically create a unique long tail password for added protection. Get a lifetime subscription for only $ 29 (usually $ 180) for a limited time.

Kirim Email, a web-based email marketing platform trusted by thousands of companies, uses built-in world-class email validation technology to reduce marketing costs and increase customer engagement. For just $ 39.99 (usually $ 163), you can get a highly responsive email list without including spam traps, bots, duplicates, and other invalid emails.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 by Trustpilot, iMazings Device Manager works the way iTunes wants to work all the time. Seamlessly manage files, export photos and videos, copy music, and more on your iPhone, iPad, iPod, or Mac. It usually costs $ 44, and you can get a device license for two devices for just $ 19.99 for a limited time.

It combines science and computational algorithms to generate realistic situations for identifying, teaching, and practicing the 4,000 words that are statistically most relevant in the target language. With 4.8 out of 5 stars on the App Store, this combination actually works. Try a lifetime subscription in all eight languages ​​for just $ 69.99 for a limited time.

One of the most acclaimed video editing programs with 4.5 out of 5 stars on both Capterra and G2 Camtasia, high quality video for anyone with pre-built video templates, screen recordings, PowerPoint presentations and more. Can be created. Get Camtasia 2021 software and one year of maintenance, priority support, upgrades, and exclusive training for just $ 199 ($ ​​299) for a limited time.

Recommended by veterinarians and pet organizations and developed by the world’s top pet experts, DOGTV is a channel created for dogs. The program not only includes the right color combinations for the dog to see, but also the sights and sounds that help reduce stress and anxiety. For $ 424, you can get a lifetime subscription to this 24/7 channel for $ 199.99.

Startups.com is a reliable source of information for starting a business. Find answers to questions that come up as you try to realize your ideas, with over 650 masterclass videos, over 1,000 how-to guides, and on-demand advice from over 20,000 world-class mentors. You can get it. Get a lifetime subscription for just $ 49.99 (usually $ 349) for a limited time.

This holistic fitness app is designed to provide a more comprehensive approach to a healthy lifestyle, from running and HIIT classes to meditation and bedtime talk. Hundreds of world-leading athletes, neuroscientists and psychologists help you exercise smarter, reduce stress and improve sleep. Sign up for a lifetime subscription for just $ 79.99 (usually $ 399) for a limited time.

If you’re interested in saving money, we recommend signing up for this one-year subscription to Matts Flights. With the Premium Plan, you’ll have instant access to all your flight deals in time for the summer. It usually costs $ 97 and has annual access for $ 29.99 for a limited time.

With the SelectTV streaming app, you can access everything you want to see in the same place. Collect and organize movies and TV shows from multiple video streaming providers while providing access to over 150 live local channels. Lifetime subscriptions are priced at just $ 99.99 ($ ​​478) for a limited time.

This five-part bundle contains Mac apps and software worth $ 900 for just $ 25 using the code ALLSTARMAC in a very limited amount of time. The highlight is a one-year subscription to Parallels Pro, the top 15 best-selling app in the App Store that allows you to run Windows programs seamlessly on your Mac. The package also includes a lifetime VPN subscription, a powerful contact manager, animation software, and a PDF editor.

One of the top-selling summary apps with over 19 million users worldwide, Blinkist has over 4,500 best-selling titles across 27 categories such as personal development, psychology and entrepreneurship. You can read a book from anywhere in less than 15 minutes, and for a limited time, get a web best pricing of just $ 79.99 for a 2-year subscription with code BLINK20 (equivalent to $ 383).

Slidebean saves you time and effort in manually designing your presentation. With a variety of design templates, color palettes, and fonts, you can create professional-quality presentations and slideshows with just a click, without the need for technical expertise. The premium plan lifetime subscription is priced at just $ 49.99 ($ ​​1,140 worth) for a limited time.

