Samsung Galaxy S22 needs these radical upgrades or imouts





Rumors around the Samsung Galaxy S22 are gaining momentum last week. Although the ground is still thin, Samsung’s next standard flagship phone has seen hints that it is more compact than its predecessor, is a gaming powerhouse, and may use the new 50MP camera.

The good news is that the better specs and design that allows you to see the Galaxy S22 are easy to handle for people with small hands. But Samsung was forced to think about what it could do to make its high-end Galaxy phone stand out from its predecessor.

In my Samsung Galaxy S21 review, I was completely impressed with the standard mobile phone. Sure, I made a few cuts, such as dropping the edges of the curved display, removing the microSD card reader, and choosing a plastic back. But the phone is a great device. At least for me, it has a great 120Hz refresh rate display that’s just the right size for one-handed use. The camera is very good, not the best, but still a good flagship grade. And the performance is very fast.

So the standard S21 wasn’t a major upgrade over older phones, so I’m not sure what Samsung can do to make the Galaxy S22 a compelling upgrade from the S21 or Galaxy S20. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has brought the biggest upgrade.

Galaxy S22: Do you want to upgrade repeatedly?

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Looking at the leaks so far, you can expect improved performance, improved cameras, and under-display selfie cameras. Better battery life and faster charging may also be on the card. Overall it’s not bad, but let’s take a closer look.

In the United States, the Galaxy S21 got the powerful Snapdragon 888, but the Exynos 2100 chip received by the UK and elsewhere wasn’t a big deal. For multitasking and games, the Galaxy S21 didn’t sweat silicon. I was able to get the most out of my mobile game and the overall user experience felt very snappy. Oppo Find X3 Pro feels faster, but it probably depends on software optimization. I’ve never been looking for speed on the S21.

The camera trio of the Galaxy S21 was also quite impressive. Sure, I like the results that the Google Pixel 5 and iPhone 12 provide, but it’s subjective. For most people who take pictures of food, cats and ridiculous things, the Galaxy S21 does a great job. Wide-angle cameras can improve detail and clarity when punching shots, but it seems that phone reviewers are making a fuss, not the average phone user.

I like the idea of ​​an underdisplay self-camera for the Galaxy S22. This is because all screens are fine phones. But I didn’t think the Galaxy S21’s punchhole front camera would get in the way too much. And Id has a cutout rather than a selfie camera that offers a snap that lurks underneath the display but isn’t impressive.

And yeah, better battery life and faster charging are always welcome. However, the Galaxy S21 didn’t feel like dropping the ball in either area.

Obviously, Samsung will follow up on the Galaxy S21. It shows how tech companies and the telephone business work. But given that some friends are still looking at the effective use of the Galaxy S10 and people are more environmentally friendly, things like Samsung and OnePlus continue to send repetitive upgrades on their phones, I’m starting to wonder if I can keep people interested.

Where can the Samsung Galaxy S22 go?

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The iPhone 13 has a clear upgrade path to the rumored 120Hz display (or at least the Pro model), but I’m not sure where the Galaxy S22 can go from the S21.

Samsung engineers may be crying because there are no more significant upgrades, as Alexander lamented that there was no more world to conquer. Perhaps that’s why folding seems to be the focus.

So what can the Samsung Galaxy S22 offer to excite me? Well, I have some ideas.

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 is unlikely to be this year’s. And Samsung’s foldable phone seems to be positioned as a device that represents the company’s best phone technology, so it may have retired now. If so, I really want to see the box-shaped design of the notebook series coming to the Galaxy S22.

While Android smartphones with rounded and curved edges are now commonplace, not many smartphones have adopted that design. Therefore, I’m curious if NotesDNA goes beyond the support of the S Pen and appears in the Galaxy S22.

Supercharged camera hardware and software

(Image credit: (Image credit: Technizo Concept / LetsGoDigital))

Samsung is advised to have a potential partnership with Olympus to work on cameras for future mobile phones. If the truth is here, I hope the Galaxy S22 camera will offer a major upgrade.

Such partnerships between phone and camera manufacturers have many consequences. The combination of OnePlus and Hasselblad has created an impressive OnePlus 9 Pro and its camera system, but some people don’t like the subdued colors.

For the Galaxy S22, I really want to see improvements in software and hardware, not just one or the other. Samsung cameras are already impressive, but some image processing is not my preference. Therefore, the partnership with Olympus should provide more than just a branding exercise.

As you zoom in on a shot, you need a camera system that captures more detail, captures a wider range of colors, and provides more optical image stabilization.

Portrait mode and skin tone accuracy are also areas where Samsung phones are consistently lacking compared to Apple and Google image processing, so outside experts may classify this. .. And I want to watch a video equivalent to the iPhone 12 Pro. The results of a compact camera are as impressive as they are easily available.

If the Galaxy S22 chooses an under-display selfie camera, it must be a class leader that provides photographic results that are comparable to a standard front-facing camera but completely hide the lens under the display.

Speaking of displays, the Galaxy S21 wants to be tuned to the DCI-P3’s color gamut, etc., rather than desaturating it right out of the box. Otherwise, Samsung doesn’t know what else it can do on the screen side. Faster refresh rates aren’t terrible, but 120Hz is fast enough.

True next generation performance

(Image credit: Future)

Every year, phone makers are trying to get a super-fast flagship phone, but we still don’t see its power in everyday use. This is especially true for Apple A-series iPhone chips. It provides a ferocious benchmark every year, but it doesn’t really change the apps that can be run on Cupertinos phones. This is mainly true for Samsung phones as well.

So I don’t want to speed up the Galaxy S22 a bit. I want to see a whole new level of performance, especially on ultra models. Samsung and AMD have joined forces to combine the Exynos chip with Radeon graphics, but the outcome of that partnership is still unknown.

The Galaxy S22 requires Samsung and AMD chipsets that provide sufficient performance to actually run true console-quality games. That’s not to say I’m expecting the power of a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but the final generation where you can see things like Doom Eternal and Halo: The Master Chief Collection running natively on the Galaxy S22. Console performance. I’ve seen Nintendo Switch do the former. As a result, flagship phones have begun to offer the right games, rather than simply playing mobile games that can be played on cheap phones without problems.

Let’s talk about DeX

(Image credit: Samsung)

We also need these features to enable Samsung DeX to provide a desktop experience comparable to Chrome OS and Windows. Sure, it may be more of a software issue, but Samsung can work with Microsoft given that the company was previously comfortable.

Despite all the core and gigahertz Qualcomm mobile chips needing to offer, only Samsung has embraced the idea of ​​a phone used as a device that can provide a decent desktop computing experience. If Samsung can really double this, I’ll hear it all if I can work with Google to bring some form of Chrome OS to DeX.

Early Samsung Galaxy phones were all about loading features, which at the time had a negative impact on the overall phone experience. But with more power and technology available, we hope Samsung will return to this “throw into the kitchen sink” approach. Leave the restraint to Apple and Google.

On recent generations of Galaxy S-series phones, the above may sound like wishful thinking. But in the past, Samsung has undoubtedly manufactured phones that have passed the generation of smartphone needles. Stepping up from the Galaxy S7 to the Galaxy S8 is one example.

The past few generations of Samsung Galaxy S phones are so good that I think Samsung is at a stage where it really needs to do something big to make the next non-foldable phone stand out. And if Samsung can do this, other phone makers are likely to follow suit, hoping that smartphone makers will do more than just tweak their cameras and performance.

