How to transfer contacts from iOS to Android via iCloud, Gmail, or Google Drive





If you’re switching from iOS to an Android smartphone, here’s how to transfer your contacts via iCloud, Gmail, or Google Drive. Despite the differences, migrating from Apple to Google’s operating system is very easy.

(Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Cupacino, California-September 12: The new Apple iPhone Xs (L) and iPhone Xs Max (R) will be held at Steve Jobs Theater on September 12, 2018. It will be exhibited during a special event. Cupertino, California. Apple has released three new versions of the iPhone and an updated Apple Watch.

Transferring contacts is as easy as Android when you do it from one iPhone to another. However, there is an easy way to do that when jumping to another ecosystem.

In addition to both platforms, the ease of use of iCloud, Gmail, and Google Drive has simplified the process. Moreover, it does more than just transfer contacts through these channels. It can even relocate photos, videos, and even calendars.

NDTV even said that Google Drive is the best way to perform a full transfer from Apple to Android.

(Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images) New York, New York-August 7: Samsung employees are new during a launch event at the Barclays Center on August 7, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY. I have a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 smartphone. Samsung announces the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphones, which will be available from $ 949 on August 23rd.

How to transfer contacts via Google Drive

The Android support page highlights the easiest way to switch from iOS to Android on Google Drive.

First, download Google Drive to your iPhone or iPad. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an existing account, create one. Select the hamburger menu icon. next,[設定]Click and[バックアップ]Tap.From calendar, photo and video options[連絡先]Choose. You can then click Start Backup to start the actual process. On your Android device, sign in to the account you used to log in to Google Drive. You can now access your contacts on your Android smartphone or tablet. How to transfer contacts via iCloud

The iCloud method allows users to transfer contacts by uploading a file containing them to their new Android device.

On your iPhone or iPad, go to the Settings app. Select Profile and tap the iCloud option. Switch contacts. At the bottom of the interface, select iCloud Backup to start the backup activity. Then open your browser on your Android device and log in to icloud.com.[連絡先]Click. Select the gear icon and select Select All.Click the gear icon again[VCardのエクスポート]Tap. Open the vcf file you downloaded from the iCloud page. After that, the contacts will be saved on your Android device.

Also read: Android 12 Leak: Hibernate unused apps and free storage on your device-Do you want to offload apps like iOS?

How to transfer contacts via Gmail

Google Email has many features. One of them syncs and transfers contacts to your account. This is the easiest way to make a migration because it is a simple procedure.

Go to the settings app on your iPhone or iPad and go to[メール]Select and[アカウント]Click.[アカウントの追加]Tap to sign in to your Google profile. Then don’t forget to click Gmail and switch contact options. After completing these steps, your contacts will be displayed on your Android device.

Elsewhere, you can check here if your device is eligible for the Android 11 update. In addition, Apple’s FaceTime will be available on Android phones.

Related article: Android 12 Vs. iOS: Similar privacy features-Google features not provided by Apple

This article is owned by TechTimes

TJ Boris Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos