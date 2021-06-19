Battlegrounds Mobile India: 5 things you can’t miss about PUBG Mobile avatars





The number of downloads of Battlegrounds Mobile India is skyrocketing and the action is fascinating. It’s a thrilling experience. Now that the PUBG Mobile India game is back with a new avatar, millions of gamers are working on it. So far, the first day remained inaccessible and frustrating to everyone, but it was an outstanding experience-after all, they waited a long time and when D-day finally came, they Was not part of that action. But let’s take action. Here are the top 5 things gamers need to know after successfully downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The Need for Speed-What is Battleground Mobile India?

There’s a lot of chatting around Battleground Mobile India. Gamers and fans want to get some of the pie, or in this case access to the game. But for those who aren’t interested in Battleground Mobile India games, it’s a phrase in the dark. So here is a brief brief explanation for your knowledge: The Government of India banned many Chinese apps in India last year due to security and privacy concerns. PUBG Mobile India, which was invested by Chinese company Tencent, was one of them. Today, game maker Krafton has redesigned the original game as Battlegrounds Mobile India, removing Tencent from the equation and launching it in India. The game is available for free in India. | # + |

PUBG Mobile vs Battlegrounds Mobile India-What has changed?

Apparently too much! When Krafton announced the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile fans in India were concerned that major changes would ruin the overall experience of the game. Thankfully, that’s not the case. Krafton maintains the sacredness of the game by making superficial changes to the game. For example, the red blood splatter turned green and the PUBG Mobiles Erangel Map is now called Erangel. Except for these and a few other changes, nothing has changed.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is still in beta!

Battlegrounds Mobile India can be downloaded from the Google Play store. Still, not everyone can download it. The catch is that you need to be a beta tester to download the game and start playing. Being a beta tester means early access to all game updates and features. It also means that the game will be full of bugs that will be fixed in the next update. Also, if you’re waiting for Krafton to release a stable version of Battlegrounds Mobile India, you’ll have to wait a long time as the release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Not everyone has access to the game yet!

Of course, you need to be a beta tester to play Battlegrounds Mobile India in India. But that’s not the only limitation fans have to deal with. Currently, Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available to Android users. The game is still under development for iOS users and nothing has been announced when iPhone users will be able to play the game. Also, for Android users, the smartphone needs at least 2GB of RAM to play the game.

You can transfer PUBG Mobile data to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Indian PUBG Mobile fans were delighted when Krafton announced that it would bring the game back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. That’s not the only good news. PUBG Mobile users can import game data from banned games into the newly introduced Battlegrounds Mobile India and continue playing the game away. For privacy lovers, game data is stored in Singapore instead of India.

